Oklahoma State With Encouraging Spot in Latest SP+ Rankings
Oklahoma State has had one of the most interesting offseasons in college football and could be one of the most intriguing teams in 2025.
Over the past few months, the Cowboys have looked to overhaul their roster in hopes of getting back to contention in the Big 12. OSU not only made significant moves in the transfer portal, it also has an almost entirely new coaching staff.
Of course, OSU head coach Mike Gundy isn’t going anywhere as he is set to return for his 21st season. However, new coordinators Doug Meacham and Todd Grantham are the driving forces behind OSU’s offseason of change that could potentially launch the Cowboys back into the Big 12 title picture.
Along with having a couple of new voices at the helm on offense and defense, those two have also brought in plenty of high-upside assistants who have already helped change the culture in Stillwater. With so much positivity surrounding the team next season, there is no reason to believe OSU is destined for another 3-9 season.
In ESPN’s latest SP+ rankings, it places the Cowboys at No. 58. While it isn’t necessarily a spot OSU wants to be in, it is a far better placement than it had to finish last season after ranking near the bottom of the FBS in numerous stats.
With a jump in the SP+ rankings, the Cowboys seem to be on the verge of turning things around. After all, the Cowboys made all of these changes with the intention of having a big bounce-back year.
Of course, actually performing on the field is much different than getting deserved credit for making offseason adjustments. With so many new faces on the sidelines and on the field, the Cowboys will need to gel quickly if they want a chance to make 2025 a special season.
In any case, OSU at least seems to be on the right path if it wants to get back into contention and start a new streak of winning seasons and bowl appearances. After going 3-9 last season to snap 18-year streaks in both categories, the Cowboys might be back in a position to kick off another successful era under Gundy.