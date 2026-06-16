Oklahoma State Won’t Face Brendan Sorsby in Texas Tech Showdown in 2026

The Oklahoma State Cowboys won’t play the Texas Tech Red Raiders until November. But the Cowboys know which quarterback they won’t be preparing for.

Per ESPN and other outlets, Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has decided to enter his name into the NFL Supplemental draft, which is held next month. The decision comes after the temporary injunction Sorsby received in a Lubbock County court allowed him the opportunity to play for the Red Raiders in 2026, despite his admission of sports gambling and the NCAA’s suspension of him earlier this year.

The Cowboys are hosting the Red Raiders on Nov. 14.

Oklahoma State Can Scout Tech’s Remaining Quarterbacks

The Red Raiders have five quarterbacks on their roster, not including Sorsby. The most likely starter for the game is Will Hammond, the sophomore from Hutto, Texas, who suffered an ACL injury last season and is tracking toward being ready to be available for workouts in August, though it’s not clear if he’ll ready for game action when the Red Raiders open the season in September.

Hammond ran for 299 yards and five touchdowns, and threw for 680 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions as Behren Morton’s primary backup.

If Brennan is unable to start Tech’s opener, then it will have to turn to redshirt freshman Lloyd Jones III, redshirt freshman Holden Phillips, freshman Stephen Cannon and junior Kirk Francis. The transfer portal is closed, though the Red Raiders can sign a quarterback if they entered the transfer portal before it closed and that player has not signed with another college.

Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech after two seasons at Big 12 school Cincinnati. While at Texas Tech, the NCAA closed an investigation into Sorsby’s gambling habits, which included placing bets as an underage athlete, betting on his own team at Indiana and engaging in proxy betting while at Texas Tech. The NCAA suspended him, Sorsby admitted to a gambling addition, and went into treatment.

The injunction won last week barred the NCAA from enforcing its suspension and led to a war of words between Texas Tech and the rest of college sports. On Monday, the Big 12 filed a court order and the Big 12 board of directors — which includes OSU president Jim Hess — released a statement saying it would fight for the right to punish Tech if it played Sorsby.

Statement from the Big 12 Board of Directors: pic.twitter.com/rLKoKwlITk — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 15, 2026

Oklahoma State is preparing for its first season under new head coach Eric Morris, who was previously at North Texas. He replaced Mike Gundy, who led the program for more than 20 years but was fired last season after the Cowboys started 1-2 after a 3-9 2024.