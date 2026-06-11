Oklahoma State Big 12 Basketball Opponents Features Transfer Portal Showdowns

The Big 12 Conference opted to inject a little drama into its 2026-27 women's basketball schedule — at least from the Oklahoma State perspective.

The conference released the full scheduling matrix for conference play on Thursday, and one home-and-home matchup jumped to the top. The Cowgirls will play the Iowa State Cyclones twice.

That's an intriguing matchup as Oklahoma State’s top transfer, senior Audi Crooks, played three seasons at Iowa State before she decided to leave the program and join Oklahoma State this season.

The Big 12 only released the list of opponents by team. The full schedule with dates and times will be released later this summer.

Oklahoma State’s Big 12 Opponents

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks shoots the ball. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is who Oklahoma State will play in 2026-27 Big 12 action, which is 18 games:

Home-and-Home: Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas

Home Only: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU, West Virginia.

Road Only: Baylor, BYU, UCF, Houston, Texas Tech, Utah.

It isn't just Crooks who is getting a reunion with her former team. Two former Oklahoma State players who transferred within the Big 12 will be visiting Gallagher-Iba Arena next season.

Guard Jayden Jaydn Wooten, who transferred to TCU, we'll visit with the Horned Frogs. Lena Girardi transferred to Colorado and the Buffs are one of three home-and-home opponents for the Cowgirls this season. Kansas is the other.

In addition, two other Oklahoma State players will see their former Big 12 teams next season. Guard Yuting Deng, who transferred from Baylor, will go on the road to face her former team. The same goes for guard LA Sneed, who played at Utah last season.

OSU head coach Jacie Hoyt and her staff landed one of the best transfer classes in the country in part because most of her talent from last season transferred away or graduated. Crooks was the No. 1 player in the transfer portal. Former Florida guard Liv McGill was the No. 2 player of the transfer portal.

Other top transfers included Lindenwood guard Ellie Brueggemann and Rutgers guard Nene Ndiaye was ranked No. 95. OSU also signed Division II player of the year Talexa Weeter, who averaged 27.5 points per game last season, and former Missouri State guard Zoe Canfield.

The only holdover from last season is an important one — three-time All-Big 12 wing Stailee Heard. Oklahoma State has not announced any of its non-conference games yet. The NCAA approved a 32nd game for all teams in 2026-27. Oklahoma State is likely to release its nonconference schedule later this year.