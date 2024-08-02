Oklahoma State WR Brennan Presley Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma State redshirt senior wide receiver Brennan Presley was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list.
The Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in college football.
In 2023, Presley tallied a career-high 101 catches, 1,032 yards and 8 touchdowns from scrimmage. Aside from the Bixby, OK, product's solid numbers, Presley seems to have a knack for making big plays, regularly making defenders miss to pick up extra yards.
The 5-foot-8 pass catcher earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors for his efforts as a senior.
Presley is also a skilled kick returner, earning Second Team All-Big 12 recognition as a specialist in 2021. As a sophomore at OSU, the Cowboys' standout receiver returned 12 kicks for 392 yards and one touchdown.
In 2023, Presley had another solid season as a returner, recording a career-high 411 kick return yards. In his four years with the Cowboys, Presley has tallied over 2,500 receiving yards, over 1,200 kick return yards, over 200 punt return yards, over 100 rushing yards and more than 40 passing yards.
Last season, the Hornung Award candidate played a career high 836 snaps, earning a 75.4 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Presley received an offensive grade of 71 or better in five of the Pokes last six games, including an 88.9 grade against Houston and an 82.8 grade against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
With another offseason working and developing a better connection with veteran quarterback Alan Bowman, Presley could have an even better season as a wideout in 2024.
Additionally, the emergence of Rashad Owens and Ollie Gordon II last season will prevent defenses from selling out to stop Presley and could get the redshirt senior more one-on-one looks.
