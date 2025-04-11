Oklahoma State WR Cam Abshire is Primed for the Big Stage
The 2025 transfer portal has been electrifying for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. They recently watched their recruiting class climb into the top 30 nationally and for good reason. The Pokes are coming off the commitment of running back Freddie Brock, and they added to their offensive arsenal this week.
Oklahoma State took a journey down to the D-II ranks to snag Division II All-American wide receiver Cameron Abshire from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4 Abshire totaled 1,057 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during his sophomore season with Emory & Henry. The Pokes may have something special brewing here. Abshire should be an instant fan favorite when he takes the football field this coming season. He first sat down with OK State on SI to talk about the journey from DII football to O-State.
You have spent the last two seasons at Emory and Henry University, where you have put up some tremendous numbers. What was the decision behind entering the 2025 transfer portal?
"I have always planned on trying to get to the next level ever since graduating high school. I felt that I was under recruited and went to DII Emory and Henry with long term goals of transfering out. They gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent and I finally had the opportunity to go to the next level."
Following an All-American season in which you dropped 1,057 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, your portal stock went through the roof. At what point did you realize that this recruiting process may turn into a big deal?
"It was definitely a crazy experience. I think the point I realized this would be a big deal was when OSU first offered me. After they offered me I knew the other big offers would start coming in."
You have some big time college visits on the schedule. Take me through your process of determining what school will be your next home?
"It looks like I found my home! I think the most important thing was the family environement and it felt like home. Oklahoma State University showed me that and more. I think OSU is where I fit best."