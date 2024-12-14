Oklahoma State WR Da'Wain Lofton to Return After Entering Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State’s first offseason transfer portal entry will be staying in Stillwater.
On Saturday, McClain Baxley of 247Sports reported that Da’Wain Lofton will be returning to OSU in 2025. After the season, Lofton was the first OSU player to announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, but he will not be going anywhere.
The Cowboys’ receiver did not have an ideal season in his first year with the team. Lofton missed the beginning of the season with an injury and did not make his first appearance for OSU until the team’s sixth game against West Virginia in October.
His debut was his most productive game of the season, making three catches for 73 yards. He finished the 2024 campaign with six catches for 140 yards. After making his debut, Lofton also played in OSU’s following three games but sat out for the rest of the season to maintain a redshirt in what was supposed to be his final season.
Lofton began his career with Virginia Tech in 2021 and was a consistent threat for the Hokies downfield. Playing in 36 games in three years at Virginia Tech, Lofton established himself as a solid starter in the ACC.
In 2022, Lofton had the best season of his college career, racking up 22 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns. However, his role diminished as a junior in 2023, leading to his transfer to OSU.
While Lofton did not have the season he was hoping for in 2024, he will get a chance to redeem himself under new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. Amid the chaos of OSU’s coaching changes this offseason, Meacham has been in Stillwater before and could get the most out of Lofton.
With star receivers Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens graduating and De’Zhaun Stribling entering the transfer portal, Lofton could be a focal point of the Cowboys’ passing attack next season.
