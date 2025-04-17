Oklahoma State WR Royal Capell is Ready to Make His Name Known
Never doubt the drive of incoming freshman wide receiver Royal Capell. He was so dedicated to the Oklahoma State football program that he chose to enroll early in order to get a head start on the upcoming 2025 football season. Capell was a three-star recruit out of high school who garnered offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Oregon, Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Duke, Baylor, Houston and Oklahoma State just to name a few.
Capell joins a very skilled wide receiver group, which has been severely beefed up by recent transfer portal additions. He is a talented wide out who amassed well over 2,500 receiving yards during his time at Steele High School in Texas. He recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about how things were going early on this Spring.
You were highly recruited out of high school and had numerous major DI offers, what was the deciding factor in your decision to go with Oklahoma State?
"Coach Gundy coming all the way out to San Antonio and meeting me personally before I even took my official visit, honestly made me feel like I was a top priority to have. Then the way he called me every week during the season asking about my games and just having conversations with me ultimately sealed the deal."
Like many of the 2025s, you were initially recruited by the former coaching staff. What has the new staff done to show you that you are still in the right place?
"The new staff has made me feel welcomed and appreciated while I have been here and ultimately they’re letting me compete and that’s all I could ask for. "
The transfer portal cut back on some of the early enrollment for freshmen. How has it benefited you to be on campus early?
"I have been blessed to be able to come here early and go through the whole offseason with the team. I feel this will help me when everyone else gets on campus because I will already be ahead and have my feet on the ground already."
The Cowboys have some very talented quarterbacks. Is there one quarterback you have clicked with the most this early on?
"All the quarterbacks are doing very good in my opinion. They’re battling every day, and I am just as interested as you guys are to see who will win the job."
Who is one player so far this spring that has really stood out to you?
"Gavin Freeman and Sam Jackson. They both play my position, and with them being older guys, I’m learning a lot from both of those guys."