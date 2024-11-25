Ollie Gordon II Nearing Another 1,000-Yard Season for Oklahoma State
This wasn’t the season Oklahoma State junior running back Ollie Gordon II could have envisioned. He was coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he burst onto the scene. Gordon rushed for 1,732 yards and found the end zone a team-high 21 times. He added another 330 receiving yards and went over 2,000 all-purpose yards in only his sophomore season.
The predictions were high for Gordon rolling into his junior season for the Cowboys. He was an early favorite for the Doak Walker award, and his name was even mentioned as a possible Heisman contender. Fans of Oklahoma State football were lucky to even have Gordon for another season. He was projected as a first round pick a season ago but chose to give it at least one more go for the Pokes.
Gordon kicked off the season with a 126-yard performance in a win over South Dakota State in the season opener. He then went on a five-game slump in which he didn’t crack the 100-yard mark. He since looked like the Ollie Gordon of old.
In his last five football games, Gordon has rushed for 488 yards and nine touchdowns. He has scored at least one touchdown in his last five games, including a 156-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Cowboys' narrow loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.
Gordon currently has 870 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on the season. With one more football game left on the schedule, Gordon needs only 130 yards to crack the 1,000-yard mark on the season. He is also only 80 yards short of 3,000 career rushing yards for the Cowboys.
He has been a staple for the Oklahoma State football program and will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it. Gordon will likely be one of the first running backs taken off the board in the next NFL draft but hold your horses.
In a recent post-game interview, Gordon was asked how it felt playing his final game in Boone Pickens Stadium.
“Yeah, it’s kind of weird,” Gordon answered. “It might not be, I haven’t really made that decision yet. The only reason I walked tonight is because I was a senior – you know, I graduate next month.”
