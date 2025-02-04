Ollie Gordon Projected as Third-Round Pick in Latest Tankathon Mock Draft
Oklahoma State’s star running back will be in the NFL Draft, but the only question remaining is how long it will take to hear his name.
Over the past few seasons, Ollie Gordon II emerged as one of the top running backs in the nation at OSU. His impressive performances across the past two years have also made him one of the premier running backs on NFL big boards for the 2025 draft.
With NFL Draft season slowly approaching, some outlets have begun to make mock drafts that go beyond the first round, including Tankathon. In Tankathon’s latest three-round mock draft, it projects the Chicago Bears to select Gordon with the 72nd pick. That projects Gordon to be the sixth running back selected in 2025, with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty as the lone running back projected to go in the first round.
Before the 2024 season, Gordon was the top running back prospect in most circles and was often the only running back seen in the first round of mock drafts. His projection as one of the top picks overall was no surprise, given his impressive 2023 campaign.
In his incredible sophomore season in 2023, Gordon broke out as the top running back in the country. His 1,732 rushing yards led the nation and helped him pick up numerous honors, including the Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
That season was defined by his nine 100-yard rushing games and 21 touchdowns. His two-week stretch against West Virginia and Cincinnati put him at the center of national attention, combining for 553 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in two OSU wins.
After he earned the national spotlight in those performances, he seemingly locked up his awards with a five-touchdown performance against BYU in the regular season finale. With three touchdowns across the final minute of regulation and two overtimes, Gordon carried OSU to a spot in the Big 12 Championship.
While he took a step back in 2024, finishing with 880 yards and 13 touchdowns, Gordon’s talent is unquestioned. With the right situation at the next level, he should have no problem becoming one of the best young running backs in the NFL.
