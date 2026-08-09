One Oklahoma State Assistant Coach Quietly Reshaping This Team

The list of things Oklahoma State football did wrong last year is long. It’s best left in the dust bin, unless one finds a 1-11 record informative?

Well, perhaps what led to that 1-11 record can be informative for 2026.

The Cowboys were bad at many things in 2025. With the hiring of Eric Morris as head coach, the belief is that he’ll fix much of it — at least on the offensive side. That is Morris’ reputation — great offense. But that’s just one half of the equation, he acknowledges.

The other is defense. The Cowboys were one of the worst teams in college football on that side of the ball. The OSU defense was last in the Big 12 in scoring defense last season at 33.3 points per game. The Cowboys were next to last in total defense with 418.3 yards per game and pass defense at 265.4 yards per game. The unit was also tied for 13th in the Big 12 with just six interceptions.

Good luck to whoever needs to fix that. Oh, it’s Skyler Cassity, Morris’ 32-year-old defensive coordinator. And he’s already quietly reshaping what the Cowboys can do early in fall camp.

What Skyler Cassity is Doing on Defense

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris admits that Cassity gets “a lot of autonomy” on that side of the ball. It’s his shop. Morris and Cassity meet regularly during camp and go through the entire roster. It’s a deep dive. Who’s doing well? Who’s falling behind? Where do adjustments need to be made?

Morris is in staff and defensive team meetings. He knows the verbiage. But Cassity — who turned the North Texas defense into a respectable unit at year ago — is driving the bus, so to speak.

Cassity is putting his imprint on the defense in terms of personnel. Yes, there are transfers from North Texas on the defensive side — all-Conference linebacker Ethan Wesloski among them. But Cassity also helped defensive lineman Jerry Lawson to OSU. He was at Louisville in 2025 before transferring to OSU. Before that? Lawson was at Abilene Christian where he played for Cassity when he was a defensive coordinator.

He’s quietly helped bring players that played for him before — even if they weren’t at North Texas — if they fit the scheme. Talent and fit matters, which includes the Cowboys that remained. Cornerback LaDainian Fields has the potential to be an All-Big 12 defender. The Cowboys have hung in there with defensive tackle Iman Oates during his eligibility issues because Morris and Cassity recognize the talent.

There’s a thread of competition that Cassity is building as well. Nearly every position is up for grabs. Morris talked about the linebacker competition, which on paper seems settled, but actually isn’t. Same for the secondary. Cassity is putting his defensive in competitive situations early to see who rises to the top. That’s how it should work. But with nearly 90 new transfers, he’s quietly re-calibrating his defense.

North Texas transfers don’t get a free ride. Former ACU players must fight for what they get. Everything is up for grabs. Past performance gets defenders little right now.

Turning things around is as important for Cassity as it is for his boss. His father, Mike Cassity, was a defensive coordinator at OSU for two years. Skyler’s brother, Braden, was a defensive end, tight end and fullback at Oklahoma State.

So Cassity is changing things. Subtly and quietly so that when the opener comes against Tulsa, hopefully his defense changes the narrative on an awful season.