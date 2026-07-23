One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for Oklahoma State

In many ways it's easier to tell Oklahoma State fans which players are returning from last year's 1-11 season than explain which ones aren't.

New head coach Eric Morris has flipped practically the entire roster, bringing in nearly 90 transfers, including nearly 20 from his former school, North Texas. But a few Cowboys chose to stick around.

Morris honored one of them, defensive end Jaleel Johnson, by bringing him with the rest of his former UNT players to Big 12 media days earlier this month.

Johnson could be in for a big year. But there's another returning Oklahoma State player who could turn into a star this season, especially if he takes to the Cowboys new defensive system the way that Morris helps. That would be cornerback LaDainain Fields.

The Returning Cowboy Poised to be a Star

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields (right). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One could argue that Fields broke out last season, but that was overshadowed by OSU’s dismal season and didn’t lead to any Big 12 postseason honors. He took the redshirt route in 2024 but didn’t play in a game after he left Del City, Okla., where he was a two-way player as a wide receiver and a defensive back.

The Cowboys recruited him as a defensive back and last season he earned playing time to start the year and then moved into a starting job the final six games of the season. It was a test drive of sorts and things went well. He finished with 16 tackles, including 14 solo stops and two tackles for loss. His two interceptions tied for the team lead and he had the Cowboys’ only non-offensive touchdown of 2025, a pick-six against Arizona and all-Big 12 preseason pick Noah Fifita.

Fields is the only returning starter on defense. At 6-1, 176 pounds, he remains one of the tallest cornerbacks on the team. He has more talent around him at the position, which should give him more opportunity to wreak havoc. The Cowboys are using a 4-2-5 scheme and have a young defensive coordinator in Skyler Cassity. He loves aggressive players and should have an easy one to harness in Fields.

The Cowboys were one of the worst defenses in college football last season. Cassity helped turn around the Mean Green defense from 2024 to 2025 and made them a respectable unit. He hopes to do the same with Oklahoma State.

To accomplish that he needs Fields to level up, to go from a player who showed promise last season to one who can play like an all-Big 12 selection this season. Fields has all the tools to make it happen — the talent, the scheme and the coach. All he has to do is take advantage. And if he does, the Cowboys will be a much better team for it.