OSU Cowboys Add Virginia Tech Transfer OT Bob Schick
One common phrase continues to circulate social media concerning the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the question deserves an answer. What is going on in Stillwater this offseason?
The Cowboys were all but written off for dead following a three-win season in 2024. They gutted their coaching staff and began to pick up the pieces. Little did the Cowboy faithful know, but the O-State coaching staff, along with Director of Football Business, Kenyatta Wright, were about to hit the recruiting road like no other staff in history.
Oklahoma State has been adding some major skill athletes in the transfer portal, and on Monday, they went out and got one of the big boys up front who will be tasked with protecting some of those future Cowboy stars.
The Pokes on Monday landed a commitment from former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bob Schick. Schick was on campus this past weekend and the Cowboys made an impression on Schick before he left Stillwater.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman is originally from Midway, Utah, and has spent the past three seasons with the Virginia Tech Hokies after starting his collegiate career at Snow College. He enters the Cowboy lineup with loads of collegiate experience.
He played in 38 games during his career at Virginia Tech, including 23 starts over the past two seasons. Schick has taken over 1,200 offensive snaps in his career, and during his time as a starter, he didn't allow a single quarterback sack. He was part of a VT offense that combined for 2,319 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns to go along with 2,462 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Schick marks the 12th commitment out of the transfer portal for the Pokes, the sixth on the offensive side of the ball and the second offensive lineman, joining Appalachian State tackle, Markell Samuel. The Cowboys have also added three skilled wide receivers in Cameron Abshire, Terrill Davis and Christian Fitzpatrick. They are joined by running back Freddie Brock.