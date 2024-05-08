OSU Football: Can Gavin Freeman Emulate Brennan Presley's Role in 2024?
Oklahoma State’s newest receiver struggled to find his perfect role in Norman, but he could fill a familiar role in Stillwater.
Oklahoma transfer Gavin Freeman recently committed to OSU, and his skill set resembles one of OSU’s all-time greats. Luckily for Freeman, he will get to play next season alongside Brennan Presley.
At 5-foot-8, 189 pounds, Freeman is the same height as Presley but about 30 pounds heavier, which can help him fight through contact better. Nonetheless, Freeman’s elusiveness in the open field is exceptional.
Freeman and Presley have some differences, but the similarities are striking. Their most notable similarity is simple: get them the ball in the open field and watch them work.
Last season, Freeman caught 19 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. The volume of catches was there, but his ability to turn those into big plays was not always obvious, so playing alongside numerous weapons like Ollie Gordon II could help.
Along with working Freeman into the Cowboys’ screen game and letting him get loose downfield, allowing him to get the ball in the backfield could be a game-changer. Although he had only 12 rushes in two seasons in Norman, Freeman went for 91 yards and a touchdown on those touches.
Even if Freeman struggles to find a role in the regular receiving core as he did at OU, he has the potential to be a star on special teams for the Cowboys. With the Sooners, Freeman was the primary punt returner in 2023, with 18 attempts.
On those returns, he accumulated 122 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown. Freeman’s only return touchdown came in the Sooners’ 73-0 win against Arkansas State to open the season.
Although he did not have any great returns the rest of the season, his potential to make a difference on kick or punt returns in Stillwater is high. OSU did not have a return touchdown last season, with the most recent coming in 2022 when Jaden Nixon returned a kick against Baylor.
Meanwhile, OSU has not had a true punt return touchdown since Jalen McCleskey’s 67-yard return at Texas Tech in 2015. Although it is a play that can change the complexion of a game, OSU’s big-play threat there has been nearly nonexistent for the past decade.
Freeman’s role at OSU next season and beyond is uncertain, but his potential to impact the Cowboys’ offense and special teams units is undeniable.
