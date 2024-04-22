Former Oklahoma State QB Enters Transfer Portal Again
A former Oklahoma State quarterback is on the move again.
After spending two seasons at Nevada, Shane Illingworth has entered the transfer portal for the second time. At Nevada, Illingworth never found the expanded role he looked for after transferring from OSU.
In 2023, Illingworth played in only one game but had a solid outing in the Wolf Pack’s matchup against Wyoming. He completed 15 of his 27 passes and threw one interception.
In his first season at Nevada, Illingworth saw a larger role, playing in six games. Illingworth had his best outing with the Wolfpack in a 2022 matchup at San Jose State.
He threw for 223 yards, completing 18 of 29 passes, and added one touchdown and an interception. However, he never got to help Nevada much beyond that.
Illingworth finished his career at Nevada playing only seven games, throwing for 936 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. The Wolf Pack went 2-10 in each of the past two seasons.
Before going to one of the worst teams in college football, Illingworth played in some more high-pressure situations at OSU. Throughout his first two seasons, Illingworth started games when Spencer Sanders missed time with injuries.
In his first collegiate game, Illingworth led OSU to a win against Tulsa with 79 yards, giving the team a spark in the second half. He shined again in OSU’s win at Kansas, throwing for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Illingworth started the Cowboys’ opener in 2021, completing 22 of 40 passes for a career-high 315 yards in a scare against Missouri State. He played in only one other game at OSU before entering the portal after the season.
Although Illingworth has yet to find the perfect spot in college, the right situation could help him maximize his deep-throwing ability.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.