OSU Football: Cowboys' Upcoming Nonconference Schedules Feature Premier Matchups
Oklahoma State has had success against power conference teams in recent years and will look to continue that as it matches up with one of college football’s best conferences.
Over the past decade, OSU has been one of the best nonconference teams in the country, and its success has translated into matchups against its best nonconference opponents. Since the Big 12 introduced its requirement for teams to play at least one power conference opponent or Notre Dame in its nonconference schedule, OSU is undefeated in those matchups.
Although the Cowboys have only played five such matchups in that span, beating Arizona State, Pitt and Oregon State has given the team momentum early in the season. OSU has also taken the scheduling requirement seriously with its future opponents.
Beginning in 2024, OSU will kick off a stretch of six seasons with games against SEC and Big Ten competition. This season, the Cowboys will start a home-and-home with Arkansas, which sees the Cowboys play in Fayetteville in 2027.
This season will mark OSU’s first regular season matchup against an SEC opponent since 2013. Meanwhile, a home-and-home with Oregon in 2025 and 2026 will not only feature one of the best uniform matchups in college football but also a rare meeting with a Big Ten team for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys have played Big Ten teams in bowl games five times in the past 30 seasons. However, OSU’s trip to Eugene will be the first regular season game against a Big Ten school since it played at Michigan in 1992.
The Cowboys will finish its stretch of impressive nonconference scheduling in 2028 and 2029 with matchups against Alabama. Although Nick Saban’s retirement could take the Crimson Tide out of dynasty territory, they have been the premier program in college football for more than a decade and will likely be a tough challenge for OSU.
After the Cowboys finish those matchups, the possibility of a Bedlam matchup could increase. Still, as both teams seem focused on their independent futures, the Cowboys are in good shape to have some classic nonconference battles.
