Oklahoma State Star RB Ollie Gordon II Inks NIL Deal with McDonald's
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II's success on the field has led to an exciting opportunity for the rising junior off the field this summer.
On Monday, Gordon posted an advertisement on his Instagram for McDonald’s of the Southern Plains, who holds ownership of a number of McDonald's locations across Kansas, Oklahoma and North Texas.
"My ultimate (McDonald's) order always hits the spot!" Gordon wrote. "This is the perfect McDonald's order, I call it the OGII. I also grabbed a McFlurry since it's heating up in Oklahoma! What's your go-to order?"
The meal Gordon described in the post consists of a McDouble, Spicy McChicken, Medium Fries and ranch. The Instagram post also included a photo of the Pokes' star making his order at a McDonald's location.
After an impressive 2023 campaign that saw Gordon run for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns in addition to over 300 yards and another score through the air, the former 4-star recruit is one of the top returning players in college football.
After winning the Doak Walker Award and coming in seventh place in Heisman voting as a sophomore, Gordon is poised to be even more firmly in the mix for the Heisman Trophy this season.
Additionally, the Fort Worth, TX, product has the potential to become the first running back since Jonathan Taylor and fourth tailback in NCAA history to win the Doak Walker Award in consecutive seasons.
Gordon was also an All-American selection and earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors last season.
Set to return to OSU as a junior, Gordon will once again be the Cowboys engine on offense alongside a solid, veteran offensive line.
