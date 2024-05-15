OSU Football Enters 2024 With Top Five Linebacker Room in Nation
Oklahoma State’s returning talent comes with plenty of upside, including a talented linebacker room.
OSU has solid depth at the position, but the group is led by one of the best linebacker duos in the country. Two of the stars of OSU’s defense, Collin Oliver and Nick Martin, headline one of the fiercest position groups on the team.
According to On3, the Cowboys boast the fifth-best linebacker group for next season. Georgia, Iowa, Michigan and Oklahoma were the only teams to top the Cowboys, with OSU being the only Big 12 team in the top 10.
When it comes to spectacular numbers, Martin delivered for the Cowboys time and time again last season. Martin finished the season leading OSU in tackles with 140. That number was also good for sixth in the country and best in the Big 12.
The Cowboys’ star tackler also finished third in the nation in solo tackles with 83. Of course, Martin is not OSU’s only superstar in the linebacker core.
Meanwhile, Oliver is not a typical linebacker. Although he saw immense success last season, linebacker is not necessarily his best spot on the field.
In 2023, Oliver finished with career-highs with 73 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss. Those were by far his best numbers overall, but his knack for getting to the quarterback made him special as a freshman and sophomore.
In 2021, Oliver was third in the Big 12 with 10.5 sacks and added another five in 2022. He continued to have success in stretches at defensive end, getting six sacks last season.
However, Oliver made an impact at linebacker by forcing fumbles. Last season, he forced four fumbles to lead the Big 12 and finish third in the nation.
The Cowboys also have potential impact players such as Justin Wright, who are ready to be significant contributors for Bryan Nardo’s group next season.
