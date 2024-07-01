OSU Football: Looking at the Cowboys' Recent Memorable Matchups Against OU and Texas
Oklahoma State’s biggest rivals are gone, but its recent matchups will not be forgotten any time soon.
On Monday, Oklahoma and Texas officially made their move to the SEC. Although matchups in plenty of sports are still scheduled against the schools, football is not one of them.
OU and Texas have been staples of OSU’s falls for decades. 2024 will be the first season without a Bedlam matchup since 1909, and the first OSU will not play Texas since 1995.
Still, the teams have had some of their best matchups in the past few seasons. As for Bedlam, OSU only has 20 wins the series that has gone on for more than a century, but the Cowboys have won two of the past three.
In 2021, OSU used a second-half comeback to secure an 11-1 record into the conference championship. Meanwhile, the 2023 matchup, which was the final scheduled meeting, ended with a fourth-down stop and another storming of Boone Pickens Stadium.
Still, the most memorable matchup is the 2011 game, where OSU won 44-10 to win the Big 12 and earn its first BCS appearance. The Cowboys’ defense was particularly impressive, forcing five turnovers.
OSU’s all-time record against Texas is not pretty, but since 2010, OSU is 9-5 against the Longhorns. In the Mike Gundy era, OSU has had a dominant stretch against Texas.
Including five straight wins in Austin, OSU’s success against Texas has been an example of the power shift in the Big 12.
However, OSU’s most memorable win against Texas might have come in Stillwater. In the middle of a rough season, OSU needed an upset against No. 6 Texas to try and turn things around.
Wearing throwback uniforms on Homecoming, Tylan Wallace had one of the best receiving games in OSU history. Wallace finished with 10 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns, including a fourth-down catch for a touchdown just before halftime.
Although OSU has had classic matchups against the Sooners and Longhorns, those series will have to wait until another classic occurs.
