OSU Football: Mike Gundy Named to Dodd Trophy Watch List
Oklahoma State’s head coach is expected to be among the best in the nation next season.
On Monday, OSU coach Mike Gundy was named to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. One of 21 coaches across power conference teams on the watchlist, Gundy is recognized as one of the most impactful coaches in college football.
The Dodd trophy is named after former Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd and “celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy.”
Gundy is one of four Big 12 coaches to make the watch list, joining Kansas State’s Chris Klieman, Kansas’ Lance Leipold and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham. No Big 12 coach has won the award since legendary Kansas State coach Bill Snyder won in 2012.
Last season, Gundy led the Cowboys to an unforgettable turnaround. After beginning the season 2-2, the Cowboys rattled off five straight wins, including a Bedlam victory, on their way to a 10-win season.
That was enough to earn Gundy the 2023 Big 12 Coach of the Year. Considering the Cowboys’ playoff hopes going into next season, Gundy is a strong contender to win that award again in 2024.
Gundy also won the conference’s Coach of the Year award in 2010 and 2021. Consistently recognized as one of the best in the Big 12 and the country, Gundy is entering his 20th season at OSU.
As he looks to help the Cowboys compete for a Big 12 title, he will ride the likes of Ollie Gordon and Nick Martin as they try to break through. While there is never guaranteed success in college football, Gundy has put the OSU program in a position to compete at the highest level throughout his tenure and looks poised to do so again this fall.
