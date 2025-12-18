Diego Pavia’s Behavior After Heisman Loss Has Rece Davis Wishing He Had His Vote Back
Add ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis to the list of people who were not fans of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s behavior following his Saturday night Heisman loss to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Pavia, who took to social media following his second-place finish calling out the Heisman voters with an Instagram story that said, "F-ALL THE VOTERS," apologized on Sunday for the post saying that he “didn’t represent himself” the way he wanted to.
While Davis appreciated Pavia’s remorse, he wishes he had his vote back.
“Heisman gets a lot of talk, and I don’t want to wrap this up by piling on Diego Pavia because he apologized for his post-Heisman behavior and understandably so,” Davis said on the College GameDay Podcast. “I didn’t feel like he owed the voters an apology. He can say whatever he wants to them. As a voter, I saw some people who took umbrage with that but I did not. He could say what he wants. But the one thing that his behavior ... did for me was that it made me regret my Heisman vote. I voted for Diego Pavia because I know what the history of Vanderbilt is. I thought he was the most dynamic player. I'm predisposed in Heisman voting to vote for guys who create ‘wow’ moments.”
While it certainly wasn’t Pavia’s finest moment, he will have an opportunity to win back the support of college football fans when he plays in his final game for Vanderbilt against Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
