Former OSU, Ole Miss Quarterback Attending Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Minicamp
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have seen four players sign undrafted free agent deals shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded. That number will rise next year, with players being drafted, even, which didn't happen during this year's class.
One former Cowboy is paving his path to make the NFL, too, though. Oklahoma State transfer and Ole Miss quarterback Spencer Sanders has been invited and will attend the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp, according to Tom Pelissero.
The camp will take place from May 4 to May 6, giving the former Cowboys and Rebels quarterback a chance to add to the Chiefs' quarterback room depth. Sanders was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2019, as he threw for 2,065 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes. He also earned an All-Big 12 First-Team selection during his time at Oklahoma State.
Unfortunately, Sanders was a part of the 2022 transfer portal madness that ensued in Stillwater. The grass wasn't greener at Ole Miss, though, as Sanders took a backseat to Jaxon Dart, playing very, very minimally during the 2023 college football season.
Sanders has a chance to join the Chiefs roster, should he impress at the minicamp, posing a big opportunity. Playing behind three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, who has led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl victories, is a perfect opportunity for Sanders to learn from an NFL legend-in-the-making.
The Chiefs added Carson Wentz to back up Mahomes after struggling in the backup department in recent years, but Sanders would add more youth and depth to the room.
Sanders threw for 9,553 yards, 67 touchdowns and 40 interceptions as a Cowboy, adding 1,965 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. Now, he has a chance to impress Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his coaching staff to hopefully land on the roster.
