The 25 Best NFL Teams of the Past 25 Years
Welcome to the MMQB’s Quarter-Century Week. All week we’ll be publishing lists, rankings and columns looking back at the past 25 NFL seasons. You can find all those stories here.
The past 25 years have been the National Football League’s best quarter century to date.
The television ratings prove it, but so do the players we’ve seen, the records that have been broken and the teams which have romped through certain seasons to etch themselves indelibly in our memories.
Over the past quarter century, we’ve seen 14 of the 15 individual 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history, only the second unbeaten regular-season team of the modern era and two of the greatest quarterbacks ever in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. We also witnessed the points-per-game record getting set and then reset, first by the 2007 Patriots and then by the ’13 Broncos. The league has also seen explosive financial growth, evidenced by the salary cap jumping from $62.2 million in 2000, to $279.2 million this year.
Below, I’ve ranked the 25 best teams of the past 25 years. There are one-year champions with brief peaks of glory, along with dynasties in the Patriots and Chiefs, which can claim to be the best runs of success, but perhaps not the best individual seasons. The list also features eight teams that fell short of the ultimate prize.
To compile this list, I looked at a pair of stats above the others, highlighting yards-per-play differential and points-per-game differential. While nothing is perfect, those two figures paint a largely accurate picture of how dominant a team was compared to its opponents.
I also considered the rest of every team’s circumstances. Which teams faced the toughest opponents and won in the biggest spots. Which teams were littered with Hall of Famers and performed the best. Which may have fallen short but did so with fans clamoring in the aftermath about how unlikely it was that such a strong unit could have lost.
Here now are the top 25 teams of the 2000s, starting with No. 25.
25) 2007 New York Giants (10–6)
Key stats: YPP +0.1 | PPG +1.4
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XLII vs. Patriots, 17–14
Hall of Famers: Michael Strahan
Potential Hall of Famers: Eli Manning
Coach: Tom Coughlin
In a vacuum, there are 25 teams better than these Giants. New York started 0–2, finished 4–4 over its final eight games and barely gained more yards per play than it allowed.
That said, the Giants were great when it mattered in the way few teams have ever been. New York won three road playoff games against the Buccaneers, Cowboys and Packers, the latter two being the NFC’s top two seeds. Only three other teams have ever survived three consecutive road postseason games before winning it all—one of which will be listed below.
New York then went into Super Bowl XLII and took on the undefeated Patriots, led by MVP quarterback Tom Brady, receiver Randy Moss who had set an NFL record with 23 touchdown catches in the regular season and future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick. As a 12.5-point underdog, the Giants performed a miracle, not only winning the game but doing so while holding Brady’s offense to 14 points after it averaged 36.8 points per game during the regular season.
New York was a common team for much of the year, and then became incredibly uncommon when the crucible was at its hottest.
24) 2023 Kansas City Chiefs (11–6)
Key stats: YPP +0.8 | PPG +4.5
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers, 25–22 (OT)
Potential Hall of Famers: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones
Coach: Andy Reid
In Kansas City’s current dynasty, the 2023 Chiefs were undeniably the shakiest group. They had the worst record of the three championship teams at 11–6 and failed to secure the AFC West until Week 17. Yet this team won the franchise’s third Super Bowl in five seasons and etched the Chiefs in the same category of other dynastic teams gone by.
The AFC’s third seed, Kansas City didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver, but was largely led by Steve Spagnuolo’s fantastic defense that ranked second in yards permitted, points allowed, sacks and pressure rate.
The Chiefs traversed one of the toughest playoff roads of all time. After easily dispatching the Dolphins in the wild-card round, the Chiefs handled Josh Allen and the second-seeded Bills in the divisional round before taking down the top-seeded Ravens, who entered the AFC title game as a four-point favorite. Kansas City scored touchdowns on its first two drives in a 17–10 win, something Baltimore hadn’t allowed all year.
In Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs were once again underdogs to the 49ers, yet became the first team in 20 years to repeat as champion. Mahomes was brilliant late, leading Kansas City to scores on each of its final four drives, including a game-winning three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime.
23) 2001 New England Patriots (11–5)
Key stats: YPP -0.4 | PPG +6.2
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XXXVI vs. Rams, 20–17
Hall of Famers: Richard Seymour, Ty Law
Potential Hall of Famers: Adam Vinatieri, Tom Brady
Coach: Bill Belichick
The 2001 Patriots, much like the 2023 Chiefs, came together for a great playoff run.
New England famously made the switch from Drew Bledsoe to Tom Brady due to injury after Week 2. The second-year quarterback started the rest of the way, ushering in arguably the greatest player in NFL history.
The Patriots were largely seen as a fun story with a run-centric offense and a tough defense, starting the year 5–5 before getting hot and winning their final six regular-season games. In his first year as a starter, Brady threw for 2,843 yards and 18 touchdowns, while running back Antowain Smith rushed for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.
In the playoffs, the second-seeded Patriots shocked the world, beating the Oakland Raiders in the final game at Foxboro Stadium, with the help of the infamous tuck rule play, followed by Adam Vinatieri’s game-tying 45-yard field goal in the snow with 27 seconds left.
The Patriots then went to Pittsburgh and upset the top-seeded Steelers in the AFC title game, a contest finished by Bledsoe after Brady injured his ankle in the first half. In the Super Bowl, New England was a 14-point underdog against the Rams and won on the strength of a Ty Law pick-six and Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning 48-yard field goal at the gun.
22) 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers (12–4)
Key stats: YPP +1.0 | PPG +7.8
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XLIII vs. Cardinals, 27–23
Hall of Famers: Troy Polamalu
Potential Hall of Famers: Ben Roethlisberger
Coach: Mike Tomlin
The Steelers have long been known for their pulverizing defenses, and the 2008 edition more than fit the bill.
Pittsburgh ranked first in points allowed (223) behind a unit led by a trio of All-Pros in safety Troy Polamalu, edge rusher James Harrison and inside linebacker James Farrior. The Steelers only allowed an opponent to score more than 20 points in six games (including the playoffs) and only once did a foe reach more than 24.
Offensively, they had their most success in the running game. While Ben Roethlisberger only threw 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions, the backfield tandem of Willie Parker and Mewelde Moore accounted for 1,379 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. In the air, receiver Hines Ward racked up his fifth-career 1,000-yard campaign.
In the playoffs, the Steelers dispatched the Chargers and Ravens before being taken to the wire in Super Bowl XLIII by the underdog Cardinals. With 35 seconds remaining, Roethlisberger found wideout Santonio Holmes for a picturesque six-yard touchdown, giving Pittsburgh its sixth Super Bowl title.
21) 2017 Philadelphia Eagles (13–3)
Key stats: YPP +0.5 | PPG +10.2
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl LII vs. Patriots, 41–33
Potential Hall of Famers: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Fletcher Cox
Coach: Doug Pederson
Few champions have a story similar to the one authored by the 2017 Eagles.
Through 12 games, Philadelphia was the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl behind an MVP-worthy season from quarterback Carson Wentz. In his second year, Wentz had thrown for 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions, with Philadelphia sporting a 10–2 record. Then, in Week 14 against the Rams, Wentz dove for the end zone and tore his ACL, putting backup Nick Foles on the spot.
Foles answered the call. Buoyed by the league’s fourth-ranked defense, he guided Philadelphia into the playoffs as the NFC’s top seed before beating the Falcons and Vikings by an aggregate score of 53–17, with the backup throwing for 598 yards and three scores.
In the Super Bowl, the Eagles upended the favored, defending champion Patriots, 41–33. Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and caught another on the famous Philly Special on a pass from tight end Trey Burton.
20) 2010 Green Bay Packers (10–6)
Key stats: YPP +0.6 | PPG +9.3
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XLV vs. Steelers, 31–25
Hall of Famers: Charles Woodson
Potential Hall of Famers: Aaron Rodgers
Coach: Mike McCarthy
Despite being just 10–6 in the regular season and a sixth seed, the Packers were a clear threat entering the playoffs.
Green Bay ranked 10th in points (388) and second in points allowed (240), while also being ninth and fifth in yardage, respectively. The Packers were led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 3,922 yards and 28 touchdowns, including 12 to receiver Greg Jennings. Defensively, Green Bay had five Pro Bowlers, including future Hall of Fame corner Charles Woodson and first-team All-Pro edge rusher Clay Matthews, who amassed a team-high 13.5 sacks.
Come the playoffs, Green Bay handled the Eagles and Falcons, scoring 69 points in the road wins. In the NFC title game, the Packers and Bears played their first playoff game against each other in the modern era, with Green Bay winning 21–14, an afternoon largely remembered for Bears quarterback Jay Cutler standing on the sideline throughout most of the second half with a knee injury. They joined the 2005 Steelers and ’07 Giants in winning three road playoff games and then a Super Bowl. (The 2020 Buccaneers are now on the list, too.)
In Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers was brilliant, throwing for 304 yards and three touchdowns in a 31–25 victory. The defense had a pair of legendary highlights as well, with safety Nick Collins’s pick-six in the first quarter before Matthews’s forced fumble to start the fourth.
19) 2006 San Diego Chargers (14–2)
Key stats: YPP +0.8 | PPG +11.9
Playoff result: Lost divisional round vs. Patriots, 24–21
Hall of Famers: LaDainian Tomlinson, Antonio Gates
Potential Hall of Famers: Philip Rivers
Coach: Marty Schottenheimer
The 2006 Chargers have one of the great what-ifs in NFL history. What if Marlon McCree had gone to the ground?
San Diego was electrifying that year, posting 10 consecutive wins to finish out the regular season. The Chargers earned the AFC’s top seed and led the league with 30.8 points per game.
The roster is one of the most loaded groups of the past 25 years, headlined by quarterback Philip Rivers, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, tight end Antonio Gates, fullback Lorenzo Neal, edge rusher Shawne Merriman and nose tackle Jamal Williams, all of whom were first-team All-Pro selections—save for Rivers, who reached the Pro Bowl. Tomlinson won NFL MVP, while amassing a league-high 1,815 rushing yards and setting an NFL record with 28 rushing touchdowns. He also added 56 catches for 508 yards and three more scores.
Yet, in the playoffs, San Diego was upset by Brady and the Patriots in the divisional round. The Chargers amassed 352 yards and held Brady to 280 yards passing on 51 attempts, with three interceptions. But it was San Diego’s four turnovers—headlined by McCree fumbling away a late Brady interception—and a missed Nate Kaeding field goal that ultimately spelled defeat and the stunning firing of coach Marty Schottenheimer.
18) 2011 Green Bay Packers (15–1)
Key stats: YPP +0.3 | PPG +12.6
Playoff result: Lost divisional round vs. Giants, 37–20
Hall of Famers: Charles Woodson
Potential Hall of Famers: Aaron Rodgers
Coach: Mike McCarthy
The 2011 Packers featured one of the most dynamic offenses in NFL history, blistering opponents with an average of 35 points per game.
Green Bay’s attack was led by Aaron Rodgers, who won the first of his four MVP honors with 4,643 passing yards and 45 touchdowns against six interceptions across 15 starts. Receiver Jordy Nelson also enjoyed a career year with 68 receptions, 1,263 yards and 15 touchdowns. Rodgers captained a unit that scored at least 42 points in six games, and at least 33 points in another four contests.
However, the defense was a mess, ranking dead last in yards allowed (411.6) and 19th in points allowed (359). In the divisional round against the nine-win Giants, the unit allowed 420 yards and 37 points, while the offense committed four turnovers in a 37–20 defeat. The Packers’ effort was typified by allowing a 37-yard Hail Mary caught by Giants receiver Hakeem Nicks as time expired in the first half.
17) 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12–4)
Key stats: YPP +0.7 | PPG +9.3
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XXXVII vs. Raiders, 48–21
Hall of Famers: Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch, Ronde Barber
Coach: Jon Gruden
In both 2000 and ’01, the Buccaneers went to Veterans Stadium and lost to the Eagles in the wild-card round. In ’02, Tampa Bay’s defense revolutionized the sport … and shut down the Vet for good.
Under coordinator Monte Kiffin, the Buccaneers ran a Cover 2 defense (known then as the Tampa 2) relying heavily on middle linebacker Derrick Brooks carrying routes between the numbers. Brooks was one of four Hall of Fame defenders on the team.
Tampa Bay romped to the first title in the newly created NFC South, with 12 wins behind its league-best defense in yards (252.8) and points allowed per game (12.3). In the NFC title game, the Buccaneers finally beat the Eagles, with Barber sealing the game with a 92-yard, fourth-quarter pick-six, giving Tampa Bay a 27–10 win.
In Super Bowl XXXVII, the defense once again took center stage with Tampa Bay scoring three defensive touchdowns in a 48–21 demolition of the Raiders
(whom Jon Gruden had coached the previous four seasons) and their top-ranked offense featuring MVP quarterback Rich Gannon. Of those scores, two were pick-sixes by corner Dwight Smith.
16) 2000 Baltimore Ravens (12–4)
Key stats: YPP +0.4 | PPG +10.5
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XXXV vs. Giants, 34–7
Hall of Famers: Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Rod Woodson, Shannon Sharpe
Coach: Brian Billick
No team has ever won a Super Bowl being more reliant on its defense.
The 2000 Ravens went through a five-game stretch without scoring a touchdown. They benched their starting quarterback, Tony Banks. They didn’t have a wide receiver top 655 yards (tight end Shannon Sharpe led the team with 810). Yet, they won 12 games and dominated in the postseason. Defensively, it’s arguably the best unit of all time, allowing 10.3 points per game while posting four shutouts and holding eight other opponents under 10 points.
Offensively, Trent Dilfer took over as the starting quarterback for the season’s final eight games, throwing 12 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. In the playoffs, Dilfer only threw a single interception over four contests while the defense allowed a combined 23 points, including a return touchdown by the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, their only points.
Baltimore was a one-year wonder, but the Ravens’ 2000 defense is one of the greatest units ever assembled.
15) 2003 New England Patriots (14–2)
Key stats: YPP +0.4 | PPG +6.9
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XXXVIII vs. Panthers, 32–29
Hall of Famers: Richard Seymour, Ty Law
Potential Hall of Famers: Tom Brady, Adam Vinatieri, Rodney Harrison
Coach: Bill Belichick
The 2003 Patriots weren’t the miracle team of two years prior, nor were they the repeat champion we saw in ’04.
Yet, this edition ranked first in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed, posting three shutouts on the way to a second AFC East title in three years. For Brady, it was a solid season in which he threw for 3,620 yards and 23 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. The running game plodded along, with Kevin Faulk and Antowain Smith amassing 1,280 rushing yards between them.
In the playoffs, the Patriots narrowly survived the Titans in the divisional round. The following week, Adam Vinatieri kicked five field goals while the defense intercepted Peyton Manning four times to dispatch the high-powered Colts to earn their second Super Bowl trip in three years.
On Super Sunday, New England and Carolina engaged in a classic, which saw 37 fourth-quarter points, ending with Vinatieri kicking a game-winning field goal on the final play once again. Brady took home MVP honors with 354 passing yards and three touchdowns.
14) 2023 San Francisco 49ers (13–4)
Key stats: YPP +1.6 | PPG +11.4
Playoff result: Lost Super Bowl LVIII vs. Chiefs, 25–22 (OT)
Potential Hall of Famers: Trent Williams, George Kittle, Fred Warner
Coach: Kyle Shanahan
The 2023 49ers were a juggernaut. They ranked third in points scored and points allowed. They checked in second offensively in yardage, led by Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who notched 2,023 yards and 21 touchdowns from scrimmage.
San Francisco boasted six All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowlers, including quarterback Brock Purdy, who finished fourth in MVP voting by throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns.
The 49ers romped to the NFC West title before reaching their fourth NFC championship game in five years. They rallied from a 24–7 halftime deficit to defeat the Lions behind 27 consecutive points to start the second half, setting up their second Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs in five seasons.
Against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Niners led in every quarter, only to go into overtime and lose on a three-yard Mecole Hardman touchdown catch. The game will be forever remembered for coach Kyle Shanahan’s controversial decision to take the ball starting overtime.
13) 2023 Baltimore Ravens (13–4)
Key stats: YPP +1.3 | PPG +11.9
Playoff result: Lost AFC championship vs. Chiefs, 17–10
Potential Hall of Famers: Lamar Jackson
Coach: John Harbaugh
Few teams have been more dominant in the regular season than the 2023 Ravens. Yet, once again, Baltimore couldn’t find its way to the Super Bowl.
That season, the Ravens ranked in the top six for points and yardage on both offense and defense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also won his second MVP award, throwing for 3,678 yards, rushing for another 821 and accounting for 29 total touchdowns. All told, the offense ran for 2,661 yards while rookie receiver Zay Flowers led the team with 858 receiving yards.
Yet it was the defense that stole the show. Under coordinator Mike Macdonald, the unit amassed an NFL-best 60 sacks and 31 takeaways. In the AFC divisional round, the top-seeded Ravens rolled the Texans, 34–10, setting up a date with the Chiefs.
In the AFC title game, the Ravens committed multiple personal fouls and called only six running plays for running backs. Jackson threw an ill-advised interception late, and Baltimore’s offense, which averaged 28.4 points per game, was held down in a 17–10 loss.
12) 2014 New England Patriots (12–4)
Key stats: YPP +0.2 | PPG +9.7
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XLIX vs. Seahawks, 28–24
Hall of Famers: Darrelle Revis
Potential Hall of Famers: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski
Coach: Bill Belichick
Few teams have shaped history more than the 2014 Patriots. After winning three Super Bowls in his first four years as a starter, Tom Brady went 10 seasons without another ring.
But in 2014, the Patriots found their championship form once more. New England rolled to its 11th AFC East title in 12 seasons, going 12–4 on the strength of a balanced team that ranked fourth in scoring offense and eight in scoring defense. The turning point of the season was Week 4, when after being blown out in Kansas City on Monday Night Football to drop to 2–2, Belichick famously claimed the team was “on to Cincinnati.”
New England won 10 of its final 12 regular-season games, as Brady threw for 4,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, while tight end Rob Gronkowski earned first-team All-Pro honors with 12 touchdowns.
After humiliating the Colts in the AFC title game, 45–7, the Patriots spent two weeks fighting Deflategate after accusations of cheating. Undaunted, New England then played in one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time. Leading 28–24 with 20 seconds remaining and Seattle a yard away from the end zone, corner Malcolm Butler stunningly intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line, preserving the victory and Brady’s fourth ring.
11) 2019 Kansas City Chiefs (12–4)
Key stats: YPP +0.8 | PPG +8.9
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl LIV vs. 49ers, 31–20
Potential Hall of Famers: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, LeSean McCoy, Terrell Suggs
Coach: Andy Reid
These Chiefs were stout both offensively and defensively, finishing in the top seven in points on each side of the ball.
However, Kansas City will forever be remembered for its iconic offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The trio all earned Pro Bowl berths that year, despite both Mahomes and Hill missing six games combined with knee and shoulder injuries, respectively. Ultimately, the Chiefs easily won the AFC West, entering the playoffs as the second seed.
In the postseason, Andy Reid watched as Kansas City fell behind 24–0 in the divisional round against the Texans before scoring four touchdowns in a nine-minute, 11-second span to lead at halftime, before eventually winning 51–31. In the AFC title game, the Chiefs once again trailed by 10 points, but rallied to defeat the Titans. The key play was Mahomes’s 27-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining in the first half, putting Kansas City ahead for good.
Against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs trailed 20–10 with less than seven minutes remaining before Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Kelce and Damien Williams. After a defensive stop, Williams sealed the game with a 38-yard touchdown run, giving Kansas City its first championship in 50 years.
10) 2024 Philadelphia Eagles (14–3)
Key stats: YPP +0.9 | PPG +9.4
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl LIX vs. Chiefs, 40–22
Potential Hall of Famers: A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson
Coach: Nick Sirianni
Philadelphia is the rare team that dominated throughout most of the season, yet didn’t enter the playoffs as the favorite to advance to the Super Bowl in New Orleans.
The Eagles were terrific down the stretch, winning 12 of 13 games after starting 2–2, on the strength of Saquon Barkley rushing for 2,005 yards and a defense which ranked second in points allowed per game under coordinator Vic Fangio. The defense was buoyed by a pair of spectacular rookie corners in Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, along with the surprise ascension of middle linebacker Zack Baun, who earned first-team All-Pro status by totaling 11 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and 3.5 sacks.
In the playoffs, the Eagles handled the Packers and Rams at home, before going on a two-game tour de force to be remembered for years to come. The Eagles embarrassed the Commanders 55–23 on the strength of 229 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. In Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia intercepted Patrick Mahomes twice, including a DeJean pick-six. The Eagles eventually led 34–0 in the third quarter while limiting Kansas City’s offense to 23 total yards in the first half.
9) 2013 Denver Broncos (13–3)
Key stats: YPP +1.0 | PPG +13.0
Playoff result: Lost Super Bowl XLVIII vs. Seahawks, 43–8
Hall of Famers: Peyton Manning, Champ Bailey
Potential Hall of Famers: Von Miller
Coach: John Fox
The 2013 Broncos were arguably the most intimidating offensive team in NFL history.
Peyton Manning had the greatest passing season we’ve ever seen, setting records with 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, numbers not approached even with a 17-game schedule. The Broncos also had four pass catchers with double-digit touchdown receptions: receivers Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker and Wes Welker, and tight end Julius Thomas. Denver also set another league mark by averaging 37.9 points per game, including three instances of 50-plus points.
In the postseason, though, the offense cooled, scoring 26 and 24 points, respectively, in wins over the Chargers and Patriots, advancing the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1998 season.
There, Denver had the most disappointing moment in franchise history. The Broncos were shellacked by the Seahawks, 43–8, despite being 2.5-point favorites. Denver allowed a safety on the game’s first play from scrimmage, setting the tone for a looming disaster against the Legion of Boom. It was the first game all season in which Denver failed to score 20 points.
8) 2022 Kansas City Chiefs (14–3)
Key stats: YPP +1.3 | PPG +7.5
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles, 38–35
Potential Hall of Famers: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones
Coach: Andy Reid
While the 2019 Chiefs started their current dynasty and the ’23 edition cemented it, the ’22 team is the best of the three champions.
That season, Patrick Mahomes won his second MVP award, throwing for a league-best 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, while Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The defense was the league’s youngest, led by corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, defensive end George Karlaftis and safety Bryan Cook all playing major snaps as rookies. Additionally, linebacker Leo Chenal and corner Joshua Williams played rotationally. Despite the inexperience, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s group finished 11th in yards against.
Kansas City won its seventh consecutive AFC West title while earning the AFC’s top seed. In the postseason, the Chiefs dispatched the Jaguars in a game Mahomes briefly left due to a high ankle sprain. In the AFC championship game, the Chiefs avenged the previous year’s defeat to the Bengals on a last-second, 45-yard Harrison Butker field goal.
In Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City entered as one-point underdogs to the Eagles, but won 38–35. The offense scored on all four of its second-half possessions while the Chiefs’ offensive line didn’t allow a sack to Philadelphia, which amassed a league-best 69 during the season.
7) 2016 New England Patriots (14–2)
Key stats: YPP +0.7 | PPG +12.0
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl LI vs. Falcons, 34–28 (OT)
Potential Hall of Famers: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski
Coach: Bill Belichick
This season started under a cloud of controversy for New England, with Tom Brady suspended the first four games due to the Deflategate saga.
However, after starting 3–1, the Patriots rolled to an 11–1 mark the rest of the way, with Brady throwing for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Slot receiver Julian Edelman caught 98 passes on 159 targets for 1,106 yards and three scores, carrying the load offensively alongside LaGarrette Blount’s league-best 18 rushing touchdowns with Rob Gronkowski limited to eight regular-season games.
Ranking third in points and first in points allowed, the Patriots entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and rolled over the Titans and Steelers to reach their second Super Bowl in three years (and seventh in the Brady-Belichick era).
However, the Super Bowl began disastrously, with the Patriots falling behind 28–3 to the Falcons in the third quarter. Of course, the Patriots then completed the greatest comeback in history considering the context, scoring 25 consecutive points to send the game into overtime, where they won it on James White’s two-yard touchdown run.
6) 2019 Baltimore Ravens (14–2)
Key stats: YPP +0.9 | PPG +15.6
Playoff result: Lost divisional round vs. Titans, 28–12
Potential Hall of Famers: Lamar Jackson, Earl Thomas, Marshal Yanda
Coach: John Harbaugh
How great were the 2019 Ravens? Only the ’07 Patriots had a better point-per-game differential this century, with Baltimore ranking seventh best in the Super Bowl era.
The Ravens were first offensively and third defensively in points, while ranking second and fourth, respectively, in yardage. Lamar Jackson burst onto the scene in his second year, winning league MVP honors while amassing 4,333 total yards and 43 touchdowns, including 36 through the air. John Harbaugh’s team also set a post AFL-NFL merger mark by rushing for 3,296 yards.
In the regular season, Baltimore finished with 12 consecutive victories to earn the AFC’s top seed. In one three-week stretch against the Bengals, Texans and Rams, the Ravens outscored their opponents, 135–26.
However, Baltimore’s effort came to a screeching halt in the divisional round. Going into the game as 10-point favorites, the Ravens were upset 28–12 by the Titans, who forced Jackson into three turnovers.
5) 2001 St. Louis Rams (14–2)
Key stats: YPP +1.9 | PPG +14.3
Playoff result: Lost Super Bowl XXXVI vs. Patriots, 20–17
Hall of Famers: Kurt Warner, Issac Bruce, Orlando Pace, Marshall Faulk, Aeneas Williams, Torry Holt
Coach: Mike Martz
After St. Louis had romped to a title in the 1999 season, the 2001 Rams seemed to be on cruise control to turn the run into a dynasty. It all lined up, until self-inflicted wounds ended the dream.
The Rams have the record this century for yards per play differential at +1.9, dominating foes on a weekly basis. The “Greatest Show on Turf” offense looked like it came out of a video game, leading the league with 503 points while scoring at least 30 points in 12 of 16 regular-season games.
Quarterback Kurt Warner won his second MVP award in three years, throwing for league highs in passing yardage (4,830) and touchdowns (36). Running back Marshall Faulk was the MVP runner-up and Offensive Player of the Year, totaling 2,147 yards from scrimmage and 21 scores.
In the NFC playoffs, the Rams rolled over the Packers before surviving the Eagles, earning a date with the Patriots in the Super Bowl. A two-touchdown favorite, St. Louis fell behind 17–3 before losing on a 48-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired. The Rams outgained New England 427 to 267, but lost because of three turnovers. On the season, the Rams suffered a league-worst 44 turnovers.
4) 2009 New Orleans Saints (13–3)
Key stats: YPP +0.8 | PPG +10.6
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XLIV vs. Colts, 31–17
Hall of Famers: Drew Brees
Potential Hall of Famers: Jahri Evans
Coach: Sean Payton
The Saints never had another season this fruitful during their run with Sean Payton and Drew Brees, but a franchise forever known for losing did finally come away with the ultimate prize.
New Orleans was mediocre defensively but phenomenal offensively, ranking first in both points and yardage. The Saints had nine regular-season games of 30-plus points, including four efforts of at least 40. New Orleans threatened perfection, starting the season 13–0 before falling in the final three games, casting doubt entering the playoffs.
Still the No. 1 seed, the Saints dismantled the Cardinals in the divisional round, 45–14. In the NFC title game against Brett Favre and the Vikings, New Orleans escaped in an instant classic (which would be remembered as part of the Bountygate scandal), winning 31–28 in overtime despite being outgained 475 to 257 in total yardage.
In Super Bowl XLIV, the Saints were 4.5-point underdogs to the Colts and fell behind 10–6 at halftime. The game began to turn on a surprise onside kick to begin the third quarter, and was sealed on corner Tracy Porter’s 74-yard pick-six to give New Orleans its first and only Super Bowl title.
3) 2004 New England Patriots (14–2)
Key stats: YPP +0.5 | PPG +11.0
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XXXIX vs. Eagles, 24–17
Hall of Famers: Richard Seymour, Ty Law
Potential Hall of Famers: Tom Brady, Adam Vinatieri, Rodney Harrison
Coach: Bill Belichick
Of the six championship teams from the Brady-Belichick run in New England, this is the best. The 2004 squad was a model of balance and consistency, mixed with experience and poise.
The Patriots rolled to their second consecutive AFC East title while dominating on both sides of the ball. The offense ranked fourth in scoring while the defense checked in second, showcased by Brady & Co. putting up at least 28 points seven times, while Belichick’s defense held opponents to single digits on five occasions.
In the postseason, New England shut down Peyton Manning’s Colts, holding them to three points in a 20–3 divisional round win. The following week, the Patriots went on the road and dismantled the one-loss Steelers, winning 41–27 behind a defense that forced four turnovers, including a Rodney Harrison pick-six.
The Super Bowl brought a matchup with the Eagles. The Patriots won again, this time 24–21 with Brady throwing for 236 yards and two touchdowns. The victory capped the first run of New England’s dynasty as the Patriots repeated as champions, something that wouldn’t be replicated for 20 years.
2) 2013 Seattle Seahawks (13–3)
Key stats: YPP +1.2 | PPG +11.7
Playoff result: Won Super Bowl XLVIII vs. Broncos, 43–8
Potential Hall of Famers: Bobby Wagner, Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, Marshawn Lynch
Coach: Pete Carroll
The 2013 Seahawks were the most dominant champion of this century’s first 25 years. Seattle was the only Super Bowl winner in this span to have a yards-per-play differential of greater than +1.0 while also outscoring its opponents by at least 10 points per game.
The Seahawks won 13 games on the back of a legendary defense, anchored by the Legion of Boom secondary, including safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, and corners Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner. The unit ranked first in yards, points, takeaways, interceptions, passing yards and rushing touchdowns against. The offense was led by running back Marshawn Lynch, who rushed for 1,257 yards and a league-best 12 touchdowns.
In the postseason, Seattle brushed past the Saints before surviving an epic NFC title game with the 49ers, winning 23–17. The Seahawks rallied from a 10–0 deficit, relying on Lynch’s 109 rushing yards and a touchdown. The game was sealed on a tip-drill interception in the end zone (followed immediately by a memorable postgame interview from Sherman).
Two weeks later, Seattle put forth one of the more devastating efforts in Super Bowl history, beating the Broncos and the highest-scoring offense of all time, 43–8. It was the capstone to a wire-to-wire showcase.
1) 2007 New England Patriots (16–0)
Key stats: YPP +1.3 | PPG +19.7
Playoff result: Lost Super Bowl XLII vs. Giants, 17–14
Hall of Famers: Randy Moss, Richard Seymour, Junior Seau
Potential Hall of Famers: Tom Brady, Rodney Harrison
Coach: Bill Belichick
The greatest team of this century is also a team that didn’t win the Super Bowl. That’s the ultimate paradox in a sport typically defined by its champions.
The 2007 Patriots were nearly flawless. They were the first team to win every regular-season game since the 1972 Dolphins. They averaged 36.8 points per game and ranked fourth defensively, while outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game, an NFL record for the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady led the league with 4,806 passing yards, 50 touchdown tosses, a 68.9 completion rate and 8.3 yards per attempt on the way to MVP honors for the first time. Randy Moss set a new NFL mark with 23 touchdown catches. The defense allowed more than 20 points only five times. New England was so dominant that it was a 24.5-point favorite in Week 12 against the Eagles.
In the postseason, the Patriots ousted the Jaguars in the divisional round, winning 31–20. The AFC championship game was tight, with the Chargers only trailing by two points entering the fourth quarter. But New England won again, 21–12, setting up a rematch of a tight Week 17 game against the New York Giants.
In Glendale, the Giants did the impossible by holding the Patriots to 14 points, the first time they failed to score 20 points in any game that season. New York beat New England with the help of David Tyree’s infamous helmet catch, shocking the 12.5-point favorites, 17–14.
Nevertheless, no team that played before or since during this 25-year run was better than the 18–1 Patriots.