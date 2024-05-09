OSU Football Ranks Top Five in CBS Sports’ Big 12 Power Rankings
Oklahoma State looks poised to compete for a Big 12 title next season.
In CBS Sports’ post-spring power rankings, the Cowboys came in at fourth in the conference. In Shehan Jeyarajah’s article, he made the case for OSU to be a contender next season, but there is some hesitancy to putting the team higher than the fourth spot.
As anticipated, Utah will come into the Big 12 as one of the title favorites and took the top spot in these rankings, with Kansas State and Kansas rounding out the top three. OSU will face Utah and Kansas State in back-to-back weeks to begin Big 12 play in September. Even early in the schedule, there will be some clarity for which teams will be in the driver’s seat for a spot in Arlington.
Although OSU is expected to be near the top of the conference standings, Jeyarajah noted that the team’s close-game luck was a significant part of last season’s success. Going 5-1 in one-score games, the Cowboys could have an understandable dropoff going into next season.
However, the returning talent on Mike Gundy’s team could be enough to overcome the need for more close-game luck. After bursting onto the scene early in conference play last season, Ollie Gordon II is the unquestioned leader of OSU’s offense going into 2024.
Although OSU’s second-half defense was a staple of last season, Kasey Dunn’s offense will have an opportunity to be the most potent offense since Mason Rudolph was in Stillwater. With Alan Bowman under center and weapons like Brennan Presley ready to make a significant impact again, the Cowboys could be much more than a run-focused team.
OSU will be in the running for a Big 12 title going into next season. However, with the conference’s additions and slew of returning talent, OSU is far from a lock to return to Arlington.
