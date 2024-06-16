OSU Football: Three-Star Linebacker Donovan Jones Commits to Cowboys
Oklahoma State’s 2025 class is looking better by the day.
On Sunday, the Cowboys earned another commitment, this time from Donovan Jones. A three-star linebacker from Midway High School in Texas, Jones is the latest player to commit to OSU defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s unit.
In his junior campaign in 2023, Jones had 71 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, four pass breakups and a pick-six. With those stats in his junior season, Jones has room to grow but also a solid foundation for the Cowboys to be excited about.
As a three-star recruit, 247Sports composite rankings has Jones listed as the No. 542 player in the country, along with being the No. 56 linebacker and No. 91 player in Texas. OSU was Jones’ first offer in October of last season before receiving offers from a number of teams this spring, including Big 12 rivals TCU, Baylor and Houston.
As a 6-foot, 202-pound linebacker, Jones could provide OSU with some versatility when he arrives in 2025. Jones joins Alexander McPherson, Kyle Keya and Jordan Covington as the Cowboys’ current defensive commits in 2025.
Coming off of a 10-win season and a trip to the Big 12 Championship Game, adding more talent for the 2025 season is another step in the right direction for Mike Gundy’s group. As Nardo enters his second season as defensive coordinator, he has been hot on the recruiting trail as he looks to help OSU have a consistently competitive unit in a new-look Big 12.
