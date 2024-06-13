OSU Football Tied For Most Biletnikoff Award Winners in College Football
Oklahoma State has been among one of the most consistent programs, most notably during Mike Gundy's head coaching career. During that span, the Cowboys have seen plenty of skill players shine and elite college football talents run through Stillwater.
Over the time, the Cowboys have had three Biletnikoff Award winners, which has them tied atop college football programs with the most award winners. Both Alabama and Pittsburgh also have three Biletnikoff winners.
Oklahoma State's most recent Biletnikoff winner was James Washington in 2017. Having caught 74 passes, Washington posted 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns. Before that, Cowboys legend Justin Blackmon won the award in back-to-back seasons -- something that had only been done once since the award's introduction in 1994.
In 2010, Blackmon caught 111 passes for 1,782 yards and 20 touchdowns. He followed that up by adding 1,522 yards and 18 touchdowns on 122 catches in 2011. Oklahoma State was incredible during that stretch, too.
Alabama has had its three winners starting in 2014, with their most recent being Devonta Smith. Of the three programs with three Biletnikoff winners, Pitt has the most recent with Jordan Addison in 2021.
The Cowboys, with another Biletnikoff winner, would have the most among college football. Something the other two winners within the program had was a quarterback who posted an incredible season. There is some pressure riding with Alan Bowman, but there's also a versatile wide receiver corps with Brennan Presley, Rashod Owens, De'Zhaun Stribling and more. Finding any true consistent WR1 to post some elite numbers will be tough, especially considering Ollie Gordon -- pursuing his second straight Doak Walker Award victory -- is in the backfield and will be at the center of the offense.
For Oklahoma State to be tied with the other two programs for the award winners, though, is an incredible feat and is something the program should take pride in.
