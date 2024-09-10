OSU Football: Tulsa Players to Watch in Turnpike Classic
Oklahoma State had its fair share of tough opponents in the first two weeks, but it can’t overlook its next opponent.
On Saturday, OSU will play Tulsa for the first time since 2021, beginning an eight-year stretch of matchups with home-field alternating. Despite OSU being a Big 12 contender and Tulsa being a middle-of-the-pack American team, the in-state rivals have had tight battles in their recent meetings.
Coming off a thrilling double-overtime win against Arkansas and a potential top 15 matchup with Utah looming, the Cowboys must take care of business an hour east of Stillwater.
Three Golden Hurricane players to watch:
RB Anthony Watkins
While Watkins led the Golden Hurricane in rushing in 2023 and was an all-conference selection, he has not been the team’s leader through two games this season. Still, coming off an 889-yard campaign, Watkins is a threat to give the Cowboys defense problems on Saturday.
Watkins also scored a touchdown when the teams last met in 2021. With 18 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns to begin the season, Watkins could be set for a breakout game against Big 12 competition.
WR Kamdyn Benjamin
Although Tulsa still has some questions at quarterback, it does not have any uncertainty about its top target. After leading the Golden Hurricane in receiving last season, Benjamin is doing so again in 2024. Through two contests, he already has 11 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
With OSU susceptible to allowing big plays in its first two games, Benjamin could be a threat to change the game. Benjamin has also shown some versatility, returning five punts this season, including one for a touchdown in the season opener.
WR Braylin Presley
The former Cowboy might not be the most dangerous weapon for the Golden Hurricane, but the prospect of a revenge game can always give a matchup more juice. As the third-leading receiver at Tulsa this season, Presley looks to be a larger part of the offense in his second season there.
In his lone season in Stillwater, Presley saw limited action alongside his brother and looked elsewhere following OSU’s disappointing finish in 2022. While the former four-star recruit has not realized his full potential yet, he could have some extra motivation this weekend.
