Cowboy Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State receiver LC Greenwood has entered his name into the transfer portal, a source told Pokes Report, and then confirmed by Greenwood himself via Twitter on Thursday morning.

"I would like to thank coach dunn, Gundy, and everyone else who helped me get to this point in my career," Greenwood said in a statement on Twitter. "I have built relationships and bonds that will last me a lifetime. My time here has been amazing and I enjoyed every minute of being a cowboy. With that being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal and seek a new place to call home."

Greenwood joins receivers Patrick McKaufman and Tyrell Alexander, as well as Jahmyl Jeter, Grayson Boomer, Kevin Henry, Kris McCune, Xavier Player and JayVeon Cardwell in the portal.

Greenwood, a 6-3, 212-pound receiver, originally out of Garland, TX and Lakeview Central High School, is currently a redshirt sophomore and has had a bit of a different college career up to this point as he shifted positions a few times.

He came to Oklahoma State in the 2017 class and redshirted his first year in Stillwater. He saw some action in his redshirt freshman season against Missouri State, Kansas and Kansas State, but didn't record any stats.

Then, in the spring of '19, he made the shift over to linebacker. That didn't last long as he was moved back to receiver befor the start of the 2019 season where he saw action in six games , McNeese, Baylor, TCU, Kansas, West Virginia and Texas A&M

Throughout the season, he hauled in three receptions for just 12 yards against McNeese.

Greenwood was a talented high school receiver as he hauled in 65 catches for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns his senior season. He was a unanimous pick for the 10-6A all-district team and was also tabbed the Lakeview Central Offensive MVP.

For whatever reason, Greenwood just could never break through the ranks at Oklahoma State. But as it's been said several times before, and will continue to be said as long as he's at Oklahoma State, the receiver corps is never a position to worry about losing guys to the portal because of Kasey Dunn.

