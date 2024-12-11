OSU Legend Justin Blackmon Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
One of the best in Oklahoma State history has been immortalized.
On Tuesday night, the National Football Foundation held the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and former OSU wide receiver Justin Blackmon was among the inductees. Blackmon getting a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame was always a matter of when, not if.
Throughout his time in Stillwater, Blackmon established himself as one of the best players in the country. He won back-to-back Biletnikoff awards in 2010 and 2011 and was even a Heisman finalist in 2010.
In 2010, Blackmon had 111 catches for 1,782 yards and a nation-leading 20 touchdowns. He followed that with an incredible junior year, making 122 catches for 1,522 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Throughout his time in Stillwater, Blackmon had 253 catches for 3,564 yards and 40 touchdowns, earning back-to-back All-America honors. While Blackmon’s accolades are among the most impressive in recent history, he said his path to success was rather simple.
“Just went out there and listened and did what my coach told me to do,” Blackmon said.
Listening to Mike Gundy and some of the best offensive coordinators in college football during that time in Dana Holgorsen and Todd Monken, Blackmon helped the Cowboys have some of their best seasons in program history. Blackmon still holds OSU’s single-season records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He is also among the top three in those categories for a career.
After helping OSU to a school-record 11 wins in 2010, he was instrumental in the best season in OSU history in 2011, when the Cowboys went 12-1 and narrowly missed out on the national championship game.
“It means a lot,” Blackmon said. “We just had a good group, good teammates. It was just a lot of fun going out there just doing what we do.”
