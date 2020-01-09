It's Move in Day for Cowboy Football Early Enrollees

STILLWATER -- The first group of Oklahoma State football's 2020 signing class have arrived on campus as it's move in day here in Stillwater.

The group includes six signees from the December signing period, as well as the two additions from the transfer portal.

QB: Shane Illingworth

OL: Monroe Mills

OL: Eli Russ

OL: Josh Sills*

CW: Quinton Stewart

DE: Tyren Irby

DL: Collin Clay*

S: Nick Session

* = Transfers

The Cowboys signed 17 players last month during the December signing period. That includes the late pickup of the Utah Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker Mason Cobb out of Provo, UT.

They're still awaiting a signature from cornerback Jabbar Muhammad who elected to sign during the February signing period with his teammates.

While this isn't one of the highest rated classes in Oklahoma State history, this could easily be one of the more underrated classes in program history.

Following Oklahoma State's loss in the Texas Bowl to Texas A & M, Mike Gundy announced to his team, as well as to the media from the podium, that he and his coaches were immediately getting back to work to ensure that 2020 was one of the best seasons to date.

Not too long after that, Gundy and Co. landed four quick commitments, two of which were in-house and two that were out-of-state. Kasey Dunn elected to stay at Oklahoma State instead of joining former Oklahoma State running backs coach Marcus Arroyo at UNLV as the offensive coordinator.

The Pokes then landed Arkansas defensive lineman, and former Putnam City standout, Collin Clay.

During his one season at Arkansas, Clay finished with 17 tackles, five of which were unassisted. Pretty decent considering he was a true freshman going up against some pretty talented SEC offenses.

The very next day, the Pokes picked up a transfer from All-Big 12 offensive lineman from West Virginia Josh Sills. Sills wanted it to be known that Chuba Hubbard would have another talented blocker in front of him should he return for one more season with the Pokes.

Then, receiver Tylan Wallace elected to forego the NFL Draft and return to Oklahoma State for another season. Wallace tore his ACL in the week leading up to the TCU game, meaning that his rehab won't be complete until after the NFL Combine and any Pro Day that Wallace could participate in.

The next big news day for Oklahoma State will come in the form of a decision from Chuba Hubbard. Will he decide to stay in Stillwater for one more year, or will he elect to forego the rest of his eligibility and go into the NFL Draft? We should know something in the next few days.