Tylan Wallace Gets the Ball Rolling, Announces Return to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

STILLWATER — From previous conversation, I knew Tylan Wallace was going to announce he was returning to Oklahoma State. His original plan, however, was to make the announcement in Houston during the week leading up to the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl, but this way on Jan. 1, it serves as a terrific New Year's Day present for Mike Gundy and his staff, Cowboys fans and the Oklahoma State program as a whole. Perhaps also as a present to his mother, Mandi, who celebrates her birthday on Wednesday.

As we analyzed and reported in an offensive review story that went up earlier Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma State offense fell off its normally explosive numbers after Wallace went out with a season ending knee injury prior to the TCU game and after he had rocked college football with a sensational performance and an iconic stiff-arm on a touchdown play against Iowa State.

"We are building something special in Stillwater, and I am not ready to leave because this is where I belong," wrote Wallace in his Twitter message about staying, posted just after noon on Jan. 1. "God has a plan for my life and I believe he places every roadblock for me to overcome.

"I want to give back to my family, my teammates, and the entire OSU community because I am beyond thankful," Wallace continued his message. "I am after a Big 12 Championship in 2020 and believe me, we have the team to do it. With that being said, I will return for my senior season. Let's ride." 

Wallace is one of the top receivers in college football and with the exit this season of so many others, including Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and even TCU's Jalen Reagor, the position clears and leaves a healthy Wallace as the top returning pass catcher in college football for 2020. 

Wallace recently received his NFL draft prospectus from the league, but did not share it's contents. He did tell me back in Stillwater during early bowl practice, off the record, that he would return. He was in a tough situation where, because of the ACL injury and subsequent surgery performed by Dr. Mark Pascale, Oklahoma State's orthopedic surgeon and a senior member of the team at McBride Orthopedics, he was not going to be able to participate in the NFL combine or in any Pro Day activities. While his talent is undeniable, NFL teams were going to want to see him recovered before making a major investment on him in the draft. 

He will have time to assure them of his recovery and his talent being all the way back, while also contending for the Biletnikoff Award that he barely missed as a sophomore. 

It also appears now that, perhaps, his one reservation of breaking in a new wide receivers coach may not happen. Talk is running rampant that Kasey Dunn, once thought headed for UNLV as its offensive coordinator, will be back on the Oklahoma State staff with an even greater input to the offense and the program as a whole. 

In a short conversation with Wallace, he told me family and education weighed very heavy in his decision.

"I just felt like to me and my family it was important to go back and get my degree and spend the next year with my brother," Wallace said in a phone conversation we had after his announcement. The two brothers are tight. "I also really believe in what we are building in Stillwater. We are going to have a good team and I wanted to be a part of this next season." 

In two-plus seasons of action, prior to his injury after the Iowa State game this season, Wallace is 10th all-time in career receptions at Oklahoma State with 146. He's sixth all-time in school history with 2,512 yards receiving and sixth in touchdown receptions with 20. 

This past season he had 53 receptions for 903-yards with eight touchdowns before he got injured. In his Biletnikoff finalist and All-American sophomore season, he had 86 catches for 1,491-yards and 12 touchdowns. In his freshman season he played and had seven receptions for 118-yards and no touchdowns, but several key catches, including one chain-mover at Iowa State that led to a touchdown. 

Wallace committed to Oklahoma State along with his twin brother Tracin, who was a high school quarterback as both starred at Fort Worth South Hills High School. Tracin is now coaching as a student coach for the Cowboys after having to retire from football due to injury. Also, an excellent student, both Wallaces should earn their degree in the next two semesters at Oklahoma State.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
TuskaPoke
TuskaPoke

Glad you are staying. Finish this right. Go Cowboys!

