Updated Look at the 2020 Signing Class: WR/CW

STILLWATER – With the ink of the three expected signatures for Oklahoma State during the February signing period now dry, we’re going to be taking an updated look at the complete signing class.

We’ve published the late signing period additions of quarterback Ethan Bullock, linebacker Lamont Bishop, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, as well as offensive lineman Josh Sills and defensive lineman Collin Clay that transferred into the program in January.

We’ve taken the time to go back through the profiles of the athletes that signed in December and updated the necessary stats to give everyone a refresher course on the guys that Mike Gundy and Co. are bringing in in the 2020 class.

We’ll also be breaking down each player into positions groups just as we did in December.

Mike Gundy discusses the three athletes that signed during the late signing period.

Rashod Owens, WR/Ath., 6-1, 185, San Antonio (Roosevelt), Texas

Oklahoma State made the offer late, but they were able to beat out offers from Kansas, Tulane, UTSA, Texas State, Army, Colorado State, Georgia Southern and more. Owens has fluctuated between running back and wide receiver, but his athletic skill is undeniable as he was the San Antonio Express-News Field Athlete of the Year last spring from the track and field season. Owens set a personal best in finishing third in the triple jump at State with a 49’-10.75” effort. He also qualified for the State Meet with a 23’-7.25” jump in the long jump. This season he helped Roosevelt to a playoff season and a 9-2 record with a 6-1 district mark. He set the tone early in district play with a 192-yard and three touchdown effort against San Antonio Reagan. He was unanimous All-District 27-6A both as a junior and as a senior. In fact, this season he was named District 6A-27 MVP and was also named honorable mention Associated Press Class 6A All-State. He also plays basketball. He earned all those honors as a running back as a senior but will be a wide receiver at Oklahoma State. He finished his prep career playing wide receiver in the San Antonio All-Star Game and caught a long touchdown pass in that contest.

Year/Season – Rushing Stats car.-yds-avg-TDs – Receiving Stats rec.-yds.-avg.-TDs

2017/Soph. – 91 car.-543-yds-6.0-ypc-3 TD – 22 rec.-267-yds-12.2-ypr-4 TD

2018/Jr. – 49 car.-324-yds.-6.6-ypc-5 TD – 34 rec.-589-yds-17.3-ypr-6 TD

2019/Sr. – 173 car.-1,454-yds.-8.4-ypc-23 TD – 16 rec.-210-yds-13.1-ypr-1 TD

Matt Polk, WR, 6-4, 210, Scottsdale (Saguaro), Ariz.

The son of former Oklahoma State safety Raymond Polk that played for Jimmy Johnson and Pat Jones, Matt is a big receiver with plenty of athleticism and all his evaluations really stress his ball skills and body control. He knows how to win playing for a powerhouse program in Saguaro that has claimed State Championships in his sophomore and junior seasons. They came up just short in this more recent season losing to Chandler in the championship game 42-35. His record in three seasons of varsity football is 36-5. Polk made his official visit to Oklahoma State back in the spring and committed not long after that saying he felt totally comfortable and was proud to be playing for the same school his father did. In fact, he said he loved hearing the stories told that weekend (Spring Football and Legends of the Game Weekend) told by his dad’s teammates. E has won multiple honors and figures to be an All-State player when those teams come out soon. He picked the Cowboys over offers from California, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida, UCLA, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, Purdue, and Temple.

Year/Season - Rec.-Yards-Avg.-TD

2017/Soph. – 5-52-yds.-10.4-ypr-1 TD

2018/Jr. – 25-466-yds.-18.6-ypr-3 TD

2019/Sr. – 28-634-yds-22.6-ypr-8 TD

Brennan Presley, WR, 5-8, 170, Bixby, Okla.

Presley earned the honor of Gatorade Player of the Year in the State of Oklahoma on the day of the Class 6A-II State Championship Game against Stillwater. That night, he scored two touchdowns in the Spartans second of back-to-back championship wins in the championship game, both over Stillwater. Presley scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Mason Williams for Bixby’s first touchdown. He had a 98-yard kickoff return to answer a Stillwater touchdown in the third quarter. Besides his kickoff return, Presley rushed nine times for 43-yards and caught 16 passes for 169-yards. He had total offense of 260-yards in the game. Presley has played both ways as a receiver and a cornerback for Bixby and he is a two-time All-State player in both The Oklahoma and The Tulsa World newspapers. The Oklahoman named him the Offensive Player of the Year in the state. He was also first-team Tulsa World All-World team as a defensive back. He was also selected as an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State player. We think he is way underrated based only on his height, but he is easily the most explosive player in recent memory in Oklahoma. He has also been a star in the summer in seven-on-seven and made and incredible catch in the Southwest 7-vs-7 Tournament in Arkansas that was featured as a top 10 play on Sports Center on ESPN. He is also a standout in track too.

Presley’s high school numbers from his senior and junior seasons at Bixby

Year/Season – Carries – Rush-Yds. – TDs – Rec. – Rec-Yds. – Avg. - TDs – Return Avg. – TDs – Tackles – Int.

2019/Sr. season – 17 – 123-yds. – 1 – 98-rec – 1,517-yds.- 15.48-ypr – 24 - 24.36-yds. KOR – 2 – 25-tackles – 7 int. (2TD)

2018/Jr. season – 18 – 238-yds. – 5 - 67-rec – 1,081-yds – 16.1-ypr – 10 – 59.0-yds. KOR – 1 – 25-tackles – 6 int.

Quinton Stewart, CW, 6-4, 230, Salina (Central), Kansas

Stewart is another recruit that saw his interest explode quickly and when it did and Oklahoma State offered, he ended up pledging to the Cowboys. In the summer Kansas and Iowa State both offered and Oklahoma State had him up for an unofficial visit and not long after that he was committed. He has the size you want and he ran a 4.69 forty, which gets your attention quickly. He also has a verified 35.2-inch vertical and played basketball as well. In his junior season he caught 12 passes for 318-yards, which comes out to a 26.5-yard per catch average, almost unheard of for a tight end. He also plays well as a jumbo linebacker on defense. As a junior he earned All-County second-team honors and was also second -team on the All-Arkansas Valley/Chisholm Trail team. This season he earned MaxPreps All-Kansas Team sponsored by Suddenlink. He was on the Topeka Capitol-Journal All-State Class 5A team and was second team at linebacker. He enrolled and arrived on campus at the start of January for the spring semester.