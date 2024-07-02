OSU Star Ollie Gordon Picked to Repeat as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
The Big 12’s best offensive player is seemingly unchanged from last season.
On Tuesday, the Big 12 released the results of its preseason media poll, all-conference teams and players of the year. Following his 2023 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year campaign, Ollie Gordon was voted as the favorite to earn his second straight.
If Gordon repeats as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, he would become the fourth player to win the award in back-to-back seasons, joining Texas running back Ricky Williams (1997-98), Oklahoma quarterback Jason White (2003-04) and Iowa State running back Breece Hall (2020-21). He would also join Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (2015, 2017) in winning the award multiple times.
Last season, Gordon joined Oklahoma State stars Justin Blackmon and Chuba Hubbard as the only Cowboys to win the award. Leading the country in rushing, Gordon ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns while sparking OSU’s turnaround last season.
After the Cowboys fell to 2-2, Gordon’s dominant stretch of play led his team on a five-game winning streak. Including nine games with at least 100 rushing yards, Gordon was the focal point of the OSU offense after earning the starting job.
In the middle of OSU’s five-game winning streak, Gordon had three consecutive 200+ yard games against Kansas, West Virginia and Cincinnati. However, his most impressive outing did not come until OSU’s regular season finale.
Trailing by 18 points at halftime against BYU, Gordon scored five touchdowns, including three in the final minute of regulation and overtime. His touchdown run in double overtime was the winning score for the Cowboys and punched their ticket to the Big 12 Championship.As OSU looks to make it to the Big 12 Championship again this season, Gordon will likely need to have another year like 2023 to make that happen.
