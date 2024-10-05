OSU Star RB Ollie Gordon Exits Game vs. West Virginia
Oklahoma State Cowboys star running back Ollie Gordon left the team's contest against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Cowboys are being embarrassed on their home field. In the third quarter, the Mountaineers are leading the Cowboys 31-10. Gordon also left the contest after an injury, which leaves the ESPN commentator on the game and more speculating about his future in college football.
What's happening in Stillwater is truthfully unexplainable. Gordon was a bonafide superstar a year ago. His line returned, as well as the rest of the offense.
For the most part, this very Oklahoma State squad went 10-4 and made the Big 12 title game. They captured a bowl victory over Texas A&M, too. That was after a very rocky 2-2 start. Still, the heroics of Gordon and the rest of the offense pulled the team out of the gutter.
The loss of Gordon for any period would leave Oklahoma State -- who is on track to fall to 3-3 on the season -- with little to be desired on the season. The superstar running back will be eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, and holding himself from playing for Oklahoma State to protect his body from any further injuries to keep his draft stock high could make sense.
The Cowboys' season might be beyond salvageable, and playing for a mediocre bowl game isn't worth Gordon losing out on being one of the top running back prospects in the upcoming draft.
Again, it's hard to explain Oklahoma State's falloff from 2023 to this season, but changes will need to be made after this season. Even if head coach Mike Gundy sticks around, the rest of the staff needs to be evaluated.
