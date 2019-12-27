Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M: Official Game Thread

(This article will be updated as the game goes on)

HOUSTON, Tx -- After nearly a month off from action, Oklahoma State is set to face a former Big 12 foe in Texas A & M here in Houston at the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl!

Robert Allen, Marshall Levenson and myself, Zachary Lancaster, are here at NRG Stadium to bring you angles of all the action.

As the week's wore on, the game spread has shrunk from -6.5 in favor of the Aggies, to just -4.5 in favor of the Aggies 30 minutes before kickoff.

Check out our three key match-ups that you need to know.

The nation's leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard, made the decision a few weeks ago that he'll return for at least one more game, the Texas Bowl, and is ready for action.

Another great aspect of today's game is that Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders is healthy since suffering a thumb injury against Kansas.

Something else to make a note of is that starting safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is out for the game after suffering a leg injury against Oklahoma.

Join in on the conversation in the comment section of this article!

PREGAME

Oklahoma State has been designated the away team and will be wearing all white.

Oklahoma State has won the toss and has elected to defer to the second half.

FIRST QUARTER

Opening kick is returned 18-yards to the TAMU 23-yard line.

FUMBLE! Oklahoma State has recovered a fumble forced by freshman Trace Ford and recovered by Israel Antwine! 1st and 10 from the TAMU 25-yard line!

53-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola is no good. Texas A & M will take over from their own 36-yard line.

Great 37-yard pick up by Chuba Hubbard!

TOUCHDOWN! Dru Brown finds Braydon Johnson from 42-yards out! (7:47) Oklahoma State leads 7-0.

PUNT! Oklahoma State forces another A & M punt (3:21) OSU will take over on their own 18-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN! Dru Brown with an acrobatic touchdown run! (1:33) Oklahoma State up 14-0!

FUMBLE! Oklahoma State comes up with their second fumble recovery of the first half! A & M running back Isaiah Spiller lost it and it was recovered by Amen Ogbongbemiga.