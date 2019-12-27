Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M: Official Game Thread

Zach Lancaster

(This article will be updated as the game goes on)

HOUSTON, Tx -- After nearly a month off from action, Oklahoma State is set to face a former Big 12 foe in Texas A&M here in Houston at the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl!

Robert Allen, Marshall Levenson and myself, Zachary Lancaster, are here at NRG Stadium to bring you angles of all the action.

As the week's wore on, the game spread has shrunk from -6.5 in favor of the Aggies, to just -4.5 in favor of the Aggies 30 minutes before kickoff.

Check out our three key match-ups that you need to know.

The nation's leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard, made the decision a few weeks ago that he'll return for at least one more game, the Texas Bowl, and is ready for action.

Another great aspect of today's game is that Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders is healthy since suffering a thumb injury against Kansas.

Something else to make a note of is that starting safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is out for the game after suffering a leg injury against Oklahoma.

Join in on the conversation in the comment section of this article!

PREGAME

Oklahoma State has been designated the away team and will be wearing all white.

Oklahoma State has won the toss and has elected to defer to the second half.

FIRST QUARTER

Opening kick is returned 18-yards to the TAMU 23-yard line.

FUMBLE! Oklahoma State has recovered a fumble forced by freshman Trace Ford and recovered by Israel Antwine! 1st and 10 from the TAMU 25-yard line!

53-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola is no good. Texas A&M will take over from their own 36-yard line.

Great 37-yard pick up by Chuba Hubbard!

TOUCHDOWN! Dru Brown finds Braydon Johnson from 42-yards out! (7:47) Oklahoma State leads 7-0.

PUNT! Oklahoma State forces another A&M punt (3:21) OSU will take over on their own 18-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN! Dru Brown with an acrobatic touchdown run! (1:33) Oklahoma State up 14-0!

FUMBLE! Oklahoma State comes up with their second fumble recovery of the first half! A&M running back Isaiah Spiller lost it and it was recovered by Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Comments (22)
No. 1-22
Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Oklahoma State just came out of the tunnel to quite an ovation from the Oklahoma State fans here. There's an insane amount of A&M fans here being so close to College Station, but there's a really good contingent of Cowboy fans.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Jake McClure set to kickoff for the Pokes.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Kick fielded at the five and returned to the 23 yard line.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Jarrick Bernard comes up with a nice stop on 1st down. Going to be seeing a lot more of him with Harvell-Peel out.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Freshman Trace Ford making his presence known early as he forces a fumble that's recovered by Israel Antwine.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Not a great start by the Pokes offense though, we're on a 4th and 21 after a 6-yard sack of Dru Brown.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Yikes. The 53-yard field goal attempt by Matt Ammendola wasn't even close.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Trace Ford is off to a great start as he's already got two solo stops and a forced fumble in the first four minutes.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Oklahoma State forces an A&M punt after a great third down stop. Will take over on their own three-yard line. Not great, but let's see if Gleeson and Gundy decide to get the nation's best running back involved.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

I thought that the 37-yard pick up by Hubbard would be the highlight of the drive. Nope, Dru Brown finds Braydon Johnson from 42-yards out for the score. Impressive.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Also, that 97-yard scoring drive is the longest in Texas Bowl history. #funfact

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Former Oklahoma State prospect Isaiah Spiller making a little bit of noise early on for A&M. 3 carries for 26 yards. UPDATE: 4 carries for 30 yards.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Yikes, Rodarius Williams picking up a costly PI penalty on that drive. Not sure if I agree with the call, but they won't listen to me.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Great stop there on 3rd and long by A.J. Green! Ironically enough, it was against Spiller. Forces a 4th and 8 and just out of FG range.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

TAMU set to punt, they take the delay of game that puts them back five yards and in better punt range. Dillon Stoner set back to receive. Ball goes out of bounds and is marked out at the OSU 18-yard line.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

WOW, Logan Carter with an aggressive block on No. 29 Debione Renfrow and Refrow jumps up and punches Carter in the head.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

BROWN TO JOHNSON. Braydon Johnson almost gets in the end zone for his second touchdown of the game! 57 yards.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Dru Brown with an IMPRESSIVE (and rather acrobatic) touchdown run there. So happy for Brown as he's been in a touch situation the past two seasons.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

That's the second penalty on Rodarius this half. Really need him to get that under control. Might be a little questionable, but it was close enough to call.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Oof, Spiller just dropped that one.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Oh Tom Hutton....that punt went just 17 yards from the back of the end zone and A&M takes over at their own 22-yard line.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Really not sure what's been going on with Hutton, but he's struggled so much this season.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Bowl: Key Storylines

John Helsley

What to watch as the Cowboys take on A&M

Gundy Has a Grasp on Winning Bowls

John Helsley

Cowboys coach is 9-4 in the postseason

Defense in the Big 12? Jimbo says Yes and Chuba Talks Decision Process from Texas Bowl

Robert Allen

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher says the Big 12 and Oklahoma State do play defense and Chuba Hubbard proves the Cowboys play lots of offense

Dillon Stoner and Receivers Not Worried About Playing With Two Different QB's

Marshall Levenson

Dillon Stoner and Receivers Not Worried About Playing With Two Different QB's

Hubbard Ready for Texas Bowl After Long Season

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has had an exciting, yet exhausting season. He's had a few weeks off and is ready for the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M. Read more.

Three Key Match-Ups for the Texas Bowl and Big 12 Bowl Predictions

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M match-ups and Big 12 bowl predictions

Teven Jenkins Realizing He Has Bright Future in Football

Robert Allen

Teven Jenkins is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Final Practice of the Year for the Pokes

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Cowboys practice for the final time before the 2019 Texas Bowl

Record-Setting Oklahoma State Quarterback, Rusty Hilger, Dies at 57

Zach Lancaster

Former Oklahoma State and NFL quarterback Rusty Hilger has passed away at age 57.

Cowboys Share Time with Children on Christmas Eve

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Cowboys spend time with foster children at the Children's Museum of Houston