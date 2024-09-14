OSU Wide Receivers Shine in Huge Cowboys Victory
Oklahoma State's 2024 non-conference campaign went much, much smoother than it did in 2023. They wrap up their non-conference campaign with a perfect 3-0 record, and only one of the games threatened a Cowboys defeat.
Following up a close 39-31 victory in a second overtime against Arkansas in Week 2, Oklahoma State routed Tulsa 45-10 on Saturday. The Cowboys closed out non-conference play in style, as it was the passing game that led Oklahoma State to the large victory.
Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman threw for 396 yards, completing 24 of his 31 passes and cashing in on five touchdowns, though he did throw one interception. Behind such a big passing game, Oklahoma State saw large production from two wide receivers in particular.
De'Zhaun Stribling, in particular, made a huge statement. After suffering a season-ending injury a year ago, the Cowboys wide receiver caught seven passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns as he's getting off to a great start in the new season.
Stribling wasn't the only wide receiver to stand out, though. Talyn Shettron, an Edmond native, caught three passes for 110 yards, with a 78-yard reception in the mix, while pulling down a touchdown himself.
Both Stribling and Shettron played an elite game, but they've got plenty of surrounding talent with Rashod Owens and Brennan Presley rounding out the wide receiver corps.
Of course, the two offensive weapons shining is a great takeaway from the game, but the defense also only allowed ten points. After a rough game in Week 2, it was much needed for that side of the ball to thrive before Big 12 play begins.
There were certain moments in which it seems the Cowboys' defense could be in trouble. Still, they persevered, patched their issues and put together a strong outing. Next up for Oklahoma State is Utah at home in a Big 12 opener in Stillwater.
