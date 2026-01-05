Patrick Cobbs is Building a Loaded Running Back Room at Oklahoma State

Patrick Cobbs, the Shawnee native and North Texas all-time leading rusher, returned to Oklahoma as run game coordinator and running backs coach under new head coach Eric Morris. Fresh off earning FootballScoop Running Backs Coach of the Year honors in 2025 for developing elite talent, Cobbs now leads a revamped position group poised to revitalize the Cowboys' ground attack after a struggling 2025 season.

The room (so far) features three promising backs: North Texas transfer Caleb Hawkins, James Madison transfer Ayo Adeyi, and incoming high school freshman Kaydin Jones. This mix of proven production, familiarity, and upside creates depth and competition.

UNT transfer RB Caleb Hawkins has transferred to Oklahoma State. 🤠



He will join his QB, Drew Mestemaker, and HC, Eric Morris, at Oklahoma State. As a true freshman, Hawkins ran for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns. His 25 touchdowns led FBS this year and set a freshman record. pic.twitter.com/aCUIPIPCvR — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) January 4, 2026

Caleb Hawkins stands out as the marquee addition. The Shawnee product followed Cobbs and Morris through the portal after an explosive true freshman year at North Texas, where he led FBS with 25 rushing touchdowns and 29 total scores, amassing 1,434 rushing yards and 370 receiving yards. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Hawkins offers size, vision, and burst, forcing missed tackles and excelling in Cobbs' physical schemes. His seamless fit projects him as the primary ball-carrier with All-Big 12 potential.

Photos from James Madison running back Ayo Adeyi’s visit to Stillwater this weekend. https://t.co/4RO2Lnx9oL pic.twitter.com/EcmYoi3ZTW — McClain (@McclainBaxley) January 5, 2026

Ayo Adeyi adds veteran presence and power. The transfer from James Madison reunites with Cobbs, who coached him during his North Texas days, and Morris. Adeyi's career includes over 2,300 yards, highlighted by a 1,017-yard, six-touchdown season in 2023. Despite recent injuries, his compact build suits short-yardage and goal-line work. Adeyi's experience in the system provides reliability and mentorship, enhancing rotation options.

This season



Total

265 carries 2,001 rushing yards 41 tds



38 receptions 403 receiving yards 5 receiving tds



All purpose Yards on offense (not including special teams) 2,404 and 46 TDs pic.twitter.com/4ad3DuWD4j — kaydin “batman” jones (@kaydinjoness) December 8, 2025

Kaydin Jones brings youthful explosiveness as the incoming freshman from Jenks. The four-star recruit, who recommitted to Oklahoma State amid the coaching transition, earned the nickname "Batman" for his elusive running style. Jones posted multiple high school seasons exceeding 1,200 yards, including 1,483 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior. He finished his career with Jenks school records of 4,757 yards, 88 touchdowns and 6,792 all-purpose yards. His speed, shiftiness, and pass-catching ability align perfectly with Morris' spread offense, positioning him as a dynamic change-of-pace option with future starter traits.

Cobbs recently shared his vision for the group: "A couple more pieces are in the works. We will have a competition driven room that OSU fans, alumni and others will be proud of. If you want to be a diamond you have to embrace the process."

With Hawkins, Adeyi and Jones already locked in at Oklahoma State, the running back room under Coach Cobbs is looking special. Cobbs mentioned that he still had a couple more pieces to the puzzle. He is fueling some much needed optimism for a stronger 2026 rushing campaign in Stillwater.