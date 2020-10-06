Pokes in the NFL: Week 4

STILLWATER -- It was a solid week for the former Oklahoma State Cowboy football players in the NFL, especially receiver Tyron Johnson.

Johnson, who was picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers prior to the start of the 2020 season, was promoted to the active roster ahead of game this past Sunday against Tampa Bay.

On his first NFL target, Johnson hauled in his first NFL reception. Oh, and he also took it the distance, 53-yards to record his first NFL touchdown as well.

What's equally as impressive about the catch is that it set a Chargers record.

Wide receiver Tyron Johnson was activated on Saturday, but he had a Sunday to remember after his first professional catch went 53 yards for a score. That was good for the longest-ever receiving score made by a Charger in his debut. -chargers.com

Johnson 53-yard reception was his only of the day.

The Chargers, however, would end up losing the game 38-31 as Tom Brady went on to throw five touchdowns in a comeback. The Chargers travel to New Orleans this weekend for Monday Night Football against the Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Vincent Taylor and the Cleveland Browns found a way to get past the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, winning in Dallas 49-38. Taylor finished the game with one tackle, bringing his season total to five, four of which have been solo stops.

The Browns play host to the Colts this Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 3:25 p.m. on CBS.

The Chris Carson, Tre Flowers and Seattle Seahawks were victorious against Emmanuel Ogbah and the Miami Dolphins this past weekend as they beat Miami on the road 31-23.

Chris Carson led the way for the Seahawks on the ground as he posted 16 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in three receptions for 20 yards on four targets.

Through four games, Carson has recorded 53 carries for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He's also hauled in 15 receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

As for Ogbah, he recorded five total tackles, three of which were solo stops, one sack and two quarterback hits.

The Seahawks play host to Minnesota this coming Sunday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. on NBC. As for the Dolphins, they travel to San Francisco for a 3:05 p.m. kickoff on FOX.

Dan Bailey and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Houston Texans this past weekend 31-23. Bailey was 1-of-2 on field goals, with a long of 31, but hit all four of his extra points. Bailey is currently kicking 66.67% on the season.

The Vikings will travel to Seattle for Sunday Night Football this weekend, kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs easily got past the New England Patriots on Monday night, 26-10. Tyreek Hill had a solid game as he hauled in four receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown.

Through four games this season, Hill has hauled in 19 receptions for 286 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chiefs play host to the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday with a noon kick on CBS.