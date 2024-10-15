Predicting Oklahoma State's Final Six Regular Season Games
The Cowboys have had a rough first half of 2024, but they still have six games in front of them.
Oklahoma State began the season with three straight wins in nonconference play before dropping its first three Big 12 contests. While OSU’s preseason goals are out of reach, the Cowboys still have something to play for.
For the past 18 seasons, OSU has made a bowl game and finished with a winning record. Sitting at 3-3 without a conference win, those streaks are in jeopardy. Can the Cowboys turn their season around, or will 2024 be one of the worst in the Mike Gundy era?
Predicting every OSU game in the second half of 2024:
Oct. 18 at BYU:
Before the season, this game was expected to be a matchup between a top 15 team and a .500 team. However, the roles are reversed from preseason expectations.
With a late night in Provo proving to be a rough environment for Kansas State earlier this season, it would be a difficult spot for OSU to win. Although OSU is coming off of a bye week, a potential quarterback change could lead to issues in its fourth conference game.
Winner: BYU
OSU record: 3-4
Oct. 26 at Baylor:
The Cowboys and Bears are both likely to come into this matchup at 0-4 in Big 12 play. However, the Cowboys will still have a talent advantage despite their early struggles.
While OSU’s hopes of winning the conference have been dashed for weeks, OSU will get a much-needed win in what could be the second start for Garret Rangel.
Winner: OSU
OSU record: 4-4
Nov. 2 vs. Arizona State:
Coming off their first Big 12, the Cowboys should have some momentum going into their Homecoming contest against the Sun Devils. However, if Cam Skattebo is playing, none of that will matter much for the Cowboys.
OSU is yet to show it can stop the run and Arizona State’s running back should have no problem as he leads his dark horse contender into Stillwater.
Winner: Arizona State
OSU record: 4-5
Nov. 9 at TCU:
While OSU has been bad this season, TCU has been worse. The Horned Frogs sit at 3-3 but have embarrassing losses to Houston and SMU.
While it might seem odd for OSU to get another conference win on the road while being winless at home in conference play, it seems to be OSUs likeliest path ahead.
Winner: OSU
OSU record: 5-5
Nov. 23 vs. Texas Tech:
The Red Raiders’ offense has looked good. The Cowboys’ defense has looked bad. That is likely all that will matter on senior day in Stillwater.
Considering Alan Bowman will likely lose the starting job, he might not get a chance for revenge against his first college team. Regardless of OSU’s quarterback, the Cowboys might not have the firepower to match the Red Raiders.
Winner: Texas Tech
OSU record: 5-6
Nov. 29 at Colorado:
OSU will visit Coach Prime and the Buffaloes on Black Friday to cap the regular season. With Colorado sitting a 4-2 with only one conference loss, it still has an outside shot to make the conference title game.
While the Buffaloes will likely be out of Big 12 contention by the end of the season, they could still be chasing a 10-win campaign. As long as Travis Hunter and Colorado’s skill players can step up, OSU will be looking at its first losing season since 2005.
Winner: Colorado
OSU record: 5-7
