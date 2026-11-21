The Oklahoma State Cowboys head to the valley of the sun to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, where they are 2-1 all-time on the road.

The series between the Cowboys (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) and the Sun Devils (6-4, 4-3) is tied at 3-3. That series started in 1984. But the two teams have faced each other three times since 2022. Cowboys head coach Eric Morris has never squared off against Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who had a 1-1 record against former coach Mike Gundy.

Here are four storylines that I have my eye on going into the game.

Drew Mestemaker

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going into Saturday the Oklahoma State starting quarterback is questionable. That’s a story on its own. Drew Mestemaker was on the plane to Tempe. The Oklahoma State social media account was sure to include a photo in their drop before they left Stillwater. Friday’s player availability report had him as questionable. I have every confidence he’ll play after last Saturday’s shoulder stinger.

But there are questions. I don’t think he’ll be limited — if he is then he shouldn’t be out there. But will head coach Eric Morris want to limit him in certain play packages? Will Mestemaker run out of less RPO? Will he be under orders to tuck and run less? He already works fast out of the pocket. Will he work a half-second faster with quicker routes and quicker decisions to avoid sacks?

Every Thursday, Morris and Mestemaker meet and the quarterback tells him what he’s comfortable with and what he’s not. The play sheet is tweaked as a result. This is a great week for Mestemaker to be brutally honest about what works and what doesn’t work considering his shoulder.

This is the first physical adversity Mestemaker has faced this season. He’s been remarkably healthy. I’m really interested to see how he handles it, whether he looks like himself and whether Morris altered the offense in any way to compensate. It could make a difference in the result.

The Defense Gets Off the Mat

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing about this Oklahoma State defense — they know how to follow up a bad game.

Lose to Tulsa? Follow it up by beating Oregon at home and frustrating quarterback Dante Moore and making him look far less like a first-round NFL pick than he might be.

Lose to Houston? Follow that up by beating Colorado and overwhelming the Buffaloes’ offense in the second half.

Lose to Iowa State? Force three turnovers against Kansas State while the offense rolls.

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Can the Cowboys do it a fourth time? I think they can. I’ve covered football a long time and I can see when a defense has checked out. This one hasn’t. Effort and attitude have never been a question with this group. They have had busted coverages, missed assignments and have given up more points than defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity would like. But when a unit has the right mindset, they can be coached. They’ve shown that all season.

In Big 12 play the Cowboys held Colorado to 24 points after allowing 35 to Houston the previous week. After allowing 51 points to Iowa State the Cowboys gave up just 28 points to Kansas State the following week.

Last week Oklahoma State gave up 52 points to Texas Tech. I’m curious to see what the Cowboys have in store for the Sun Devils.

Coaching Head Games

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone knows that Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is young. I mean, Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris is 40 years old and has been a head coach for nearly a decade. But Dillingham is 36 and he’s been on the job for four years.

He’s a Phoenix native. He went to Arizona State. This is his dream job. But his first job out of college was as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. Among his pupils? Current Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Sean Brophy. We just managed to make Dillingham feel old.

It’s not a unique situation. Many head coaches have gone up against players they’ve coached. It’s a little unusual for a college head coach to square off with a coach that he coached in high school. Plus, Brophy played the position Dillingham has coached throughout his career.

What I’m curious about is whether this gives either insight into what the other does — or does that fact that Morris calls his own plays on gameday negate any advantage Dillingham might glean from knowing Brophy since he was a teenager?

Will Cowboys Go All-In With Caleb Hawkins?

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On paper, the matchup isn’t great. The Sun Devils have the nation’s No. 30 run defense and give up 117 yards per game on the ground. The air is a better matchup but with Drew Mestemaker’s status, Oklahoma State might want to lean into Caleb Hawkins more on Saturday night.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders made Hawkins grind things out last week and their defense was No. 33 in the country against the run, allowing 115 yards per game. He rushed for 91 yards, but every yard was tough. Oklahoma State got him out in space in the passing game with eight catches for 52 yards.

The game dictated that the Cowboys go downfield more as it slipped away from them in the second half. Hawkins isn’t a field stretcher like a Justin Bowick or a Wyatt Young. He excels on screens and wheel routes with the ball in space. Oklahoma State needs a closer game to get the kind of explosive plays they want out of him.

How the Cowboys use him early depends on how comfortable they are with Mestemaker. If I’m calling plays, I’m using Hawkins like a battering ram early until the Sun Devils just stop him in his tracks repeatedly before I let it rip downfield. I’m curious to see how Morris uses Hawkins on Saturday. A banged-up quarterback’s best friend is a running game.