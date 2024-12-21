Quarterback Continuity Could be Key for Oklahoma State in 2025
Oklahoma State has many areas to address going into next season, but it seems there will be continuity in the quarterback room.
After a 3-9 season, OSU predictably lost a number of high-profile players to the transfer portal. From key starters such as Lyrik Rawls and Isaia Glass to a slew of young players looking to make their name elsewhere, OSU’s roster has taken a number of hits this offseason.
With other top players making their way to the NFL and many others graduating, the Cowboys are left with almost entirely different players at some position groups. However, Alan Bowman’s departure seems to be the only one to strike the Cowboys under center.
With transfer Chandler Morris visiting but choosing to go elsewhere, the Cowboys look to boast a trio of talented quarterbacks going into next season. After some controversy spawned with a three-quarterback battle in 2023, it is obviously possible that not everyone will get a fair chance, but that hasn’t stopped any of OSU’s three from wanting to return next year.
In 2025, the Cowboys’ starting quarterback will almost certainly be one of Garret Rangel, Maealiuaki Smith and Zane Flores. While limited opportunities as a true freshman and an injury this season stopped Flores from seeing the field, the other two have impressed and disappointed.
Along with there being no certainty on who will start, there is no certainty for the player who wins the job. Mike Gundy has shown a willingness to swap quarterbacks when things are going poorly, and that will impact the trio next season.
Although OSU’s quarterback play will be far from perfect, and there will likely be big learning curves, the team can rest easy knowing every candidate already knows the system and should be a seamless fit.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.