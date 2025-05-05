Quarterback Health Could Make or Break Oklahoma State in 2025
Oklahoma State could be in trouble if the quarterback situation pans out similar to 2024.
Last season, the Cowboys entered their first game as one of the favorites to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff. By the start of October, OSU was firmly out of both of those conversations and on its way to finishing 3-9 and winless in conference play.
Part of OSU’s major issues last season was its quarterback situation. Entering the season, OSU was seen as one of the most stable programs when it came to the man under center.
After a disastrous three-man battle in 2023, there was never a doubt that Alan Bowman would be the man to begin 2024. After Bowman failed to meet expectations and the Cowboys began to falter, Garret Rangel took over for OSU’s seventh game against BYU.
Rangel looked solid and added a rushing dimension to the quarterback position that OSU didn’t have with Bowman. However, his boldness as a rusher would be his downfall after a big run resulted in a big hit and ended his season with a shoulder injury.
Bowman went back in but continued to struggle throughout the season. Third-string quarterback Zane Flores also had season-ending surgery and was unavailable, leaving true freshman Maealiuaki Smith as the only other option.
Flores has yet to play a snap for the Cowboys, and incoming transfer Hauss Hejny saw limited playing time as mostly a rushing threat for TCU last season. Although no one wants to see it happen, there is a possibility that both of those guys could go down with an injury at some point next season.
With Rangel and Smith gone to the portal, and Bowman now playing as a professional, the Cowboys would be down to freshman Banks Bowen, who recently transferred in from Tulsa after playing spring ball with the Golden Hurricane.
Considering the Cowboys’ lack of game experience at quarterback coming into the season, simply being forced to run the backup full-time could be disastrous. But if the Cowboys get unlucky again with quarterback health next season, 2025 could begin looking a lot like 2024.