Ranked Opponents Could Fill Oklahoma State's Final Six Contests
Oklahoma State isn’t in the top 25, but it will be no stranger to ranked opponents to finish the season.
The latest AP poll dropped on Sunday following a highly anticipated weekend. OSU is on the outside for the third consecutive week and without a vote for the second straight week.
As the Big 12 title race continues to take unexpected turns, the conference boasts three teams in the top 25. Iowa State is the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 9, followed by No. 13 BYU and No. 17 Kansas State.
While the front half of OSU’s schedule was expected to be the toughest stretch, Mike Gundy’s team will face its biggest test thus far in Week 8. Going on the road for a late Friday night matchup against No. 13 BYU could spell trouble for OSU.
The 8:15 p.m. local kickoff will be the Cowboys’ latest of the season and the latest OSU has faced since last season’s nonconference contest at Arizona State. Considering the Cowboys’ remaining schedule, Friday’s matchup could have similar stakes to last season’s.
In the 2023 regular season finale, OSU needed a win to make the Big 12 Championship, and BYU needed a win to reach bowl eligibility. Although this is only the seventh game for both teams, it could have a significant impact on OSU’s bowl chances and BYU’s conference title hopes.
Along with Friday’s matchup at BYU, OSU will have another three challenging contests this season. The Cowboys are set to host Arizona State and Texas Tech, which are both 5-1. Plus, the Cowboys will travel to Boulder for their regular season finale against a Colorado team that has become a surprise Big 12 challenger.
OSU’s path to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance is blocked, but it will still take the field for a few high-profile matchups.
