Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 12
The Big 12 has been wild throughout the season, and this weekend should be no different.
After some chaos over the past couple of weeks, the Big 12’s hopes of getting multiple teams into the College Football Playoff are waning. While BYU looks like the conference’s best bet, anything can happen in the Big 12, especially in November.
Ranking the Big 12’s most exciting games in Week 12:
1. Arizona State at No. 16 Kansas State (6 p.m. CT on ESPN)
With a battle of teams 4-2 in conference play, this game could have significant implications for the Big 12 and College Football Playoff. Both teams have had their faults throughout the season, but Kansas State is trying to be the lone preseason favorite to live up to expectations, while Arizona State hopes to crash the party in its first Big 12 campaign.
2. Kansas at No. 6 BYU (9:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Kansas is 2-4 in conference play and needs to win out to make a bowl game. Although the Jayhawks are 3-6, they have been competitive in every game and even upset Iowa State last week. Plus, anything can happen in a late-night contest in Provo. Considering BYU escaped with a controversial road win against its in-state rival last week, the Cougars’ undefeated campaign could be running on borrowed time.
3. Cincinnati at Iowa State (7 p.m. on Fox)
Last week, Cincinnati was effectively eliminated from Big 12 contention and Iowa State’s hopes took a critical hit. With both teams needing a win to get back on track, expect a couple of desperate football teams in a midwest matchup in Ames.
4. Baylor at West Virginia (3 p.m. on ESPN2)
Baylor has been a streaky team throughout this season, and West Virginia is clinging to hopes of winning the conference despite having four losses. As the Mountaineers look to keep their slim title hopes alive, they might be at the mercy of which Baylor team arrives in Morgantown.
5. Utah at No. 17 Colorado (11 a.m. on Fox)
After losing a heartbreaker to BYU in the Holy War last week, the Utes have to go back on the road. While Colorado should be a heavy favorite on Saturday following its impressive win at Texas Tech, both teams could come out sluggish in a 10 a.m. local start time.
6. Houston at Arizona (Friday at 9:15 p.m. on FS1)
This has been a rough season for both teams, but this late weeknight matchup could prove significant for bowl implications. A win would keep six-loss Arizona in bowl contention for at least another week. Meanwhile, Houston could move to .500, needing to split its final two contests if it can get a road win.
