Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 13
November is a wild month, and the Big 12 is only getting crazier.
After upsets and shakeups in the standings over the past few weeks, the Big 12 title race is wide open with two weeks remaining. Every Big 12 team will play in the final two weeks, and with so much still up in the air, this should be a chaotic finish.
Ranking the Big 12’s most exciting games in Week 13:
1. No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State (2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN)
Not only is this a matchup of two of the Big 12’s newest teams, it could determine a spot in the conference championship. After BYU’s loss to Kansas last week, the race for the conference is wide open and two-loss Arizona State has an opportunity to take advantage in front of its home crowd.
2. No. 16 Colorado at Kansas (2:30 p.m. on Fox)
Deion Sanders’ program has quickly ascended to the top of the Big 12, needing to simply win out to make the conference championship. However, the Jayhawks are clinging onto hopes of making a bowl game and have pulled upsets against Iowa State and BYU recently to shake up the Big 12 standings.
3. No. 22 Iowa State at Utah (6:30 p.m. on Fox)
The Cyclones’ path to Arlington has complicated over the past few weeks, but a win against Utah would be massive. Still, the Utes will be no easy out. Although Utah has dropped six straight games, its near upset against BYU in its last home game should be enough to keep Iowa State on its toes.
4. Cincinnati at Kansas State (7 p.m. on ESPN2)
Kansas State is not technically eliminated from the conference title race, but it needs a lot of help after last week’s blowout loss to Arizona State. Still, winning against a Cincinnati team still fighting to make a bowl game is the first step in that process.
5. Baylor at Houston (6:30 p.m. on Fox)
Houston’s hopes of making a bowl game are likely over already, but a win against Baylor at least keeps them alive for another week. Meanwhile, the Bears are at the top of the standings among three-loss teams in the conference, still giving them an outside shot at the Big 12 title.
6. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (2:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
The Cowboys are still searching for their first conference win this season and will need to beat a solid Texas Tech team to make that happen. While OSU has nothing left to play for, the Red Raiders can secure a winning season with a win.
7. Arizona at TCU (2 p.m. on ESPN+)
Arizona has been one of the Big 12’s most disappointing teams this season, while TCU has consistently gotten in its own way. The Horned Frogs could’ve easily been in the conference title race if a few tight results went their way, but instead, they will have to settle for a chance at knocking Arizona out of a bowl game on Saturday.
8. UCF at West Virginia (2:30 p.m. on ESPNU)
West Virginia and UCF have both been underwhelming this season but have a chance to make up for their struggles with a win. The Mountaineers would secure bowl eligibility with a win, but the Knights still need to win out to get to six wins.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.