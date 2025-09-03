Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Week 2 Games
The Big 12 had an up-and-down Week 1, but it could have some intriguing Week 2 battles.
While the Big 12’s reputation isn’t the greatest among Power Four conferences, it still has the potential to make some noise this season. With nonconference play in full swing, the Big 12 has an opportunity to make a statement and put its odd Week 1 behind it.
Top 5 Big 12 Games of Week 2
1. Iowa at No. 16 Iowa State (11 a.m. CT on Fox)
Although there are some arguments for the other games on this week’s slate, it’s hard to argue against an in-state rivalry that always delivers. Last season, the Cyclones escaped on a 54-yard field goal in the final seconds. Now, with Big 12 title and College Football Playoff aspirations, Iowa State is looking for its first win in Ames against the Hawkeyes since 2011 and its first two-game winning streak over the Hawkeyes since 2011-12.
2. Kansas at Missouri (2:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
The Border War is back in action for the first time since 2011, which was the last season Missouri was in the Big 12. With Kansas looking to prove it’s a conference title contender, this game could be massive for the Jayhawks. Considering this will be a battle against an SEC opponent, there is plenty of extra juice for a rivalry that already has plenty of history.
3. Baylor at No. 17 SMU (11 a.m. on CW)
The Bears are looking to bounce back after a rough opening loss to Auburn last week, but it won’t be easy against SMU. However, if Baylor could get a win on the road against a ranked ACC opponent, it could do wonders for the Big 12’s perception early in the season. Although Baylor might not be favored to win, Dave Aranda and company should have a shot at making some noise.
4. No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State (6:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
Speaking of noise, Arizona State will be trying to block out the sound of cowbell against Mississippi State. In another Big 12-SEC matchup, the Sun Devils will look to show they deserve their spot as the conference’s top-ranked team. After a win against Northern Arizona that left some doubts, this will be a solid opportunity to make a statement against the Bulldogs.
5. Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon (2:30 p.m. on CBS)
The Cowboys could be in for a rough matchup in Eugene, but with so many unknowns about Mike Gundy’s team, OSU might be able to shock the college football world. Of course, Oregon is a much better team on paper with plenty of future NFL talent, but this game at least has the potential to be one of the best of the weekend.
Every other Big 12 game in Week 2
Kent State at No. 24 Texas Tech (11 a.m. on TNT, truTV)
Bowling Green at Cincinnati (2:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
Delaware at Colorado (2:30 p.m. on Fox)
West Virginia at Ohio (3 p.m. on ESPNU)
Cal Poly at No. 25 Utah (5 p.m. on ESPN+)
Army at Kansas State (6 p.m. on ESPN)
Houston at Rice (6 p.m. on ESPN+)
North Carolina A&T at UCF (6 p.m. on ESPN+)
Weber State at Arizona (9 p.m. on ESPN+)
Stanford at BYU (9:15 p.m. on ESPN)