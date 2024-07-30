Ranking Every Oklahoma State Game in 2023: No. 11 Central Arkansas
Oklahoma State’s 2023 season was one of the best in recent history, but it did not look promising to start.
OSU entered last season with a myriad of questions. After ending 2022 with a 7-6 record and limping through the final games, the Cowboys did not have high expectations.
Entering the season, OSU had uncertainty at some positions, with the quarterback battle headlining the team’s offseason. With Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy competing for the starting spot, none earned the job before the season and had a three-man system to open.
OSU’s opener came against an FCS team, with Central Arkansas visiting Stillwater. Considering OSU competed for the Big 12 title and Central Arkansas was a slightly above average FCS team, it would have made sense for OSU to have the game sealed before halftime. Instead, the season opener was still in doubt when the fourth quarter rolled around.
OSU’s opening drive seemed promising, with a couple of third-down conversions before Rangel threw an interception of fourth down to end the series. Rangel responded and found Brennan Presley on the next drive for the only touchdown of the first half, as the Cowboys took a 13-0 lead into halftime.
Central Arkansas made Boone Pickens Stadium nervous in the third quarter with a 95-yard touchdown drive to pull within one possession. The Bears forced the Cowboys to punt on the next possession and had an opportunity to take the lead.
Despite beginning the fourth quarter with a first down near midfield, Central Arkansas’ offense stalled out and had to punt. Needing to extend its lead late, OSU marched down the field and Elijah Collins scored a 17-yard touchdown. After getting another stop, Ollie Gordon punched in another score to put the game away in the final minutes.
While their 27-13 win against an FCS team was anything but encouraging, the Cowboys were building a foundation that helped them have one of the most impressive seasons in the Mike Gundy era.
Ranking OSU's 2023 season:
