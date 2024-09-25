Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 5
The Big 12 picture will begin to get clearer in Week 5 as conference play is underway for all 16 teams.
Last week, Utah beat Oklahoma State in one of the most important September matchups. With other upsets and dark horse contenders making statements to open conference play, the Big 12 is set for another big week.
Ranking every Big 12 game in Week 5:
1. No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State (11 a.m. on ESPN)
A must-win game for both teams after dropping their conference openers, one of the top three conference favorites could be out of the race before October. Although it is still early in the season, this game could shape not only who is in the Big 12 title race but also who isn’t.
2. Arizona at No. 10 Utah (9:15 p.m. on ESPN)
After making a statement in Stillwater without its starting quarterback, Utah will need to avoid a letdown against a dark horse contender. Arizona lost at Kansas State, but with that game part of nonconference, it has no impact on the Big 12 standings, and a win in Salt Lake City could thrust the Wildcats back into the conversation.
3. No. 22 BYU at Baylor (11 a.m. on FS1)
BYU staked its claim as a Big 12 contender, and Baylor was in the running for Week 4’s most heartbreaking loss. As BYU looks to contend for the Big 12 title in a bounce-back year, the Cougars are hoping to win their first conference road game since joining last season.
4. Colorado at UCF (2:30 p.m. on Fox)
Either UCF will get closer to a top 25 ranking, or Colorado will begin to prove its doubters wrong. As a couple of the Big 12’s newest members face off, this game has the potential to be the conference’s most exciting game with so many playmakers on both sides.
5. TCU at Kansas (2:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
After each program had breakout seasons in recent years, TCU and Kansas are both in need of a win to inch closer to bowl eligibility. While both teams have been disappointing this season, this could be a fun game between a couple of potential party crashers.
6. Cincinnati at Texas Tech (7 p.m. on ESPN2)
Cincinnati and Texas Tech both dropped a nonconference game but had good outings to begin Big 12 play. Considering both teams have favorable schedules, this could be a sneakily important game in the race to Arlington.
7. No. 18 Iowa State at Houston (6 p.m. on FS1)
As the Cyclones look to make their way into the Big 12 title race, they will need to take care of business against Houston. Considering the Cougars have looked like the Big 12’s worst team by far, this should be an easy win for Matt Campbell’s squad.
