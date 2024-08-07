Ravens Head Coach Calls Former Oklahoma State RB a 'High-Caliber' Player
On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media after his team finished practice.
Amongst a number of other topics, Harbaugh spoke about Baltimore's running back room headed into the 2024 season. Headlined by veteran superstar Derrick Henry and former Oklahoma State star Justice Hill, the renowned coach seems confident in the backfield duo.
"The evolution of Justice, as a player, is that this guy has become a starting back in the National Football League," Harbaugh said. "Look at the (AFC) Championship Game, he is a high-caliber running back... He's going to give us a little different style than Derrick Henry. So I see him as a starter, I think he's going to play a lot, and kind of do it his way."
Hill is coming off of the best season of his five-year professional career, racking up 387 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in addition to 206 yards and one score through the air in 2023. The 5-foot-10, 197-pound tailback earned a 70.3 offensive grade and a 74.6 rushing grade from Pro Football Focus last year.
In the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill caught four passes for 34 yards and carried the ball three times for three yards.
The former Cowboys' standout started five games last season and could see and even bigger role in 2024. While Henry will be the Ravens' featured back, Hill should see plenty of time on the field in Baltimore's rotation.
Hill came to Stillwater as a 3-star prospect from Booker T. Washington (OK) in the 2016 recruiting class. In three years at OSU, Hill racked up 3,539 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
The Tulsa product earned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors and was a two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection en route to being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Ravens.
