Recent Success Points to Eric Morris Being Oklahoma State's Next Great Hire

Oklahoma State football has struggled in recent years, but a quick comeback could be well within reach.

OSU football hasn’t been in a good spot since its 10-win campaign in 2023. With only four wins across the past two seasons and no FBS wins in 2025, the Cowboys are in a rough patch and need to find their way out.

While there’s no guarantee that the Cowboys will easily get back to their winning ways and suddenly be a Big 12 contender over the next couple of years, recent history in Stillwater points to the Pokes at least being competitive in the near future.

While the NCAA Tournament hopes might be fading to some extent for Steve Lutz’s crew, Cowboy basketball is 14-5 and playing some of its best ball in the past decade outside of the 2021 season. Of the three big sports inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, Lutz had arguably the toughest job to take over and he’s already turned the Cowboys into a winning squad again, and they might make a return to the NCAA Tournament as early as this season.

If Eric Morris can simply follow the same path as Lutz, it will be hard to argue with the latest Chad Weiberg hire. Of course, as it stands now, Lutz is among the worst hires Weiberg has made going by success, and that’s far from a knock on Lutz.

Take a look at Jacie Hoyt and David Taylor, who have done incredible jobs in their early tenures in Stillwater. Hoyt has the Cowgirls looking like a team that can and should compete in the Big 12 for years to come, and she is steadily building the program to compete on a national level.

Although things haven’t gone entirely according to plan for OSU this season, the hopes of securing the top season in Cowgirl basketball history is well within reach with a strong finish and tournament run.

While Taylor’s chances of having the best season in Cowboy wrestling history are slim to none, he’s already done everything he can to get the program back among the nation’s elite. After John Smith’s retirement, there was some initial uncertainty about where the program might be headed after some slippage already beginning in Smith’s final years.

Instead of any struggles, Taylor has the Pokes back among the nation’s best, and another wrestling national championship is well within reach for OSU over the coming years.

While Morris’ situation will be a combination of all three of their situations, it’s clear that Weiberg has a great track record of picking coaches. Although it’s hard to say if Morris will be able to get OSU back in the Big 12 title picture in just one or two years, it’s easy to say that the Cowboys should have all the optimism imaginable going into his first season at the helm.