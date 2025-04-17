Returning Players Key to Oklahoma State's Success in Spring and Beyond
Oklahoma State made some big changes in the offseason and is using spring practice to put the pieces together.
Throughout the 2024 season, it was apparent that major changes were coming to Mike Gundy’s team. Over the course of the offseason, plenty of new faces have arrived in Stillwater, but some of those returning are among the most important pieces.
Returning for his second season in Stillwater is wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton. After playing in only four games last season, it looked like he was on his way out. Instead, the veteran chose to continue playing for Gundy.
As he adjusts to an enlarged role and new coaching staff, Lofton could quickly emerge as a star in OSU’s passing game. Although he only made six catches for 140 yards last season, Lofton is getting more comfortable every day.
"It's been pretty smooth,” Lofton said. “I've been getting better each day, finding that rhythm with the quarterbacks and getting the new playbook down. I've been just making plays and trying to boost the morale of the offense and get our confidence up."
Lofton and the rest of the receiver room will be critical to OSU's success next season, but it all starts and finishes with the offensive line. With so many veteran linemen departing after 2024, OSU has some big holes to fill.
While OSU has some intriguing players along the offensive line, they still have plenty to prove. While the spring game isn’t technically a game, it will be the closest to true game experience for some of the players up front.
"They're doing fine, but none of these guys have ever played,” Gundy said. “They're much better now than they were two weeks ago. We're a better team now than we were two weeks ago. I'm pleased with where we're at one both sides of the ball.”
Among the players on the other side of the ball is safety David Kabongo. Last season was his first at the college level, and he was thrust into some unfavorable situations during OSU’s rough 2024 campaign.
Still, getting thrown into the fire under Bryan Nardo last season gives Kabongo some valuable experience as he heads into his first year with Todd Grantham.
"I would say probably the Arizona State game,” Kabongo said. “I was getting ahold of the defense more. I was getting more reps, and I was depicting formations differently. I really started to understand the game more."